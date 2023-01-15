Mykhaylo Mudryk poses for first time as a Chelsea player, image leaks on social media

Chelsea have pipped Arsenal to sign Mykhaylo Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk. Now, the Ukrainian has posed as a Blues' star for the first time.

Mudryk is at Stamford Bridge to watch his next club play Crystal Palace in a Premier League clash. Images of him being at the stadium along with Shakhtar's sports director and former right-back Darijo Srna has emerged online.

Images of Mudryk wearing the Chelsea kit have also surfaced on social media. The youngster could be seen sitting down for an interview.

Graham Potter's side is currently playing Crystal Palace at the Bridge. Mudryk, who is yet to be officially announced, is watching the game at the stadium.

The 22-year-old was heavily linked with Arsenal in January. The player took to social media on several occasions to express his desire to join the Gunners.

Arsenal, however, saw three of their bids rejected by Shakhtar. The Blues agreed to match Shakhtar's asking price of close to €100 million plus add-ons.

Mudryk is set to be offered a deal of seven years that will see him stay at the club until 2030. The add-ons to the deal will depend upon the west London-based club winning the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League during the seven-year span.

While Mykhaylo Mudryk prioritized joining Arsenal, Graham Potter had a phone call with the player a few days ago. It was the first concrete step made by the Blues in their pursuit of the winger.

The player has already successfully passed all of his medical tests this morning. The club's plan is to unveil him as their player later today at Stamford Bridge.

Where will Mykhaylo Mudryk fit at Chelsea?

Fulham FC v Chelsea FC - Premier League

Mykhaylo Mudryk is a top-class talent. However, where the player fits into Chelsea's plans is food for thought.

The Blues have quite a few players of the same profile. The likes of Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic, and Mason Mount can play in different positions across the attack.

Atletico Madrid loanee Joao Felix has been brought in as well. Mudryk is perhaps a long-term solution for Todd Boehly's side. His arrival might also signal that the Blues will look to sell several players next summer.

Apart from Mudryk, Benoit Badiashile, Andrey Santos, and David Datro Fofana have also joined the club in January.

