  Myles Lewis-Skelly scores first senior goal for Arsenal in PL clash against Manchester City, celebrates by mimicking Haaland's celebration

Myles Lewis-Skelly scores first senior goal for Arsenal in PL clash against Manchester City, celebrates by mimicking Haaland's celebration

By Sulayman Salahudeen
Modified Feb 02, 2025 19:26 GMT
Arsenal FC v Manchester City FC - Premier League - Source: Getty
Arsenal FC v Manchester City FC - Premier League - Source: Getty

Arsenal youngster Myles Lewis-Skelly scored his first senior goal for the club in their 5-1 thrashing of Manchester City and copied Erling Haaland's celebration. The 18-year-old defender played a key role for the Gunners as they picked up an impressive win at home.

Lewis-Skelly has become a regular for Mikel Arteta this season and was named in the starting XI for their crucial clash against the champions. The youngster was impressive all game and capped off his mature display with his first senior goal for the club.

Receiving the ball in the Manchester City half, the teenage star drove into the box before cutting in to his weaker right foot and shooting at goal. A sprawling dive and a hand from City goalkeeper Stefan Ortega could not stop the youngster's attempt, and he wheeled away in celebration. Lewis-Skelly ran to the corner flag and took up a yoga-like position like City striker Haaland, who has been known to celebrate in that fashion.

Myles Lewis-Skelly and Erling Haaland have a bit of a history dating back to the first meeting between their sides in September last year. The youngster, who did not come off the bench in the game, had approached the Manchester City man during a scuffle after the game, and Haaland mockingly asked him who he was.

Lewis-Skelly became the youngest player to score against a reigning Premier League champion since Wayne Rooney. The youngster's record lasted only a few minutes as 17-year-old teammate Ethan Nwaneri came off the bench to score in the closing moments.

Arsenal crush Manchester City to close gap to Liverpool

Arsenal picked up an impressive 5-1 win over champions Manchester City to narrow the gap to leaders Liverpool to six points. Mikel Arteta claimed a long-awaited crushing victory over his former employers as they compounded the woes of the Cityzens.

Less than two minutes into the tie, the Gunners went ahead through captain Martin Odegaard, who was the beneficiary of a defensive error. Pep Guardiola's side equalized in the 55th minute through a towering header from Erling Haaland, his 250th senior club goal.

Arsenal restored their advantage a minute after the equalizer, with Thomas Partey firing home from outside the box. Myles Lewis-Skelly stepped up from left-back to score his first goal for the club in the 62nd minute, before Kai Havertz added a fourth in the 76th minute. 17-year-old Ethan Nwaneri came off the bench to score in the 93rd minute as he registered a goal in consecutive games for the Gunners.

Edited by Sai Krishna
