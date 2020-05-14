Real Madrid star Eden Hazard excited to be back in training for Los Blancos

Eden Hazard returns to training with Real Madrid

Real Madrid ace Eden Hazard took to social media platform Instagram to reveal his excitement to be back in training. The Belgian skipper suffered from a fissure of the fibula and a hairline crack in the foot in succession this season, keeping him out effectively for over 30 games in all competitions for Los Blancos this season.

After his return was in question for the current season, Hazard has made a recovery and is expected to be ready to play again — giving him the perfect opportunity to potentially kickstart his debut season for Real Madrid.

On an Instagram post, Hazard said,

"Nice to be back in training @realmadrid a few early shots... 😉 ⚽️ #halamadrid"

A turbulent start to life with Real Madrid

Hazard has been involved in just 15 games across all competitions for Real Madrid this season in what has been an injury-ravaged season. With just one goal and five assists to show for this season, the former Chelsea forward has underwhelmed in his maiden season in Madrid.

The circumstances surrounding his transfer from Chelsea to Real Madrid was one of the longest-running sagas in recent transfer windows. The London club finally came to an agreement to sell Hazard for a fee of €100m, allowing the Belgian to inherit the famous #7 shirt at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Hazard has had a troubled start with Real Madrid

Another pressing issue that Hazard faced during life in Madrid is unable to keep himself consistently fit. Speaking to L'equipe towards the end of last year, the 29-year-old said,

Advertisement

"It’s true, I’m not going to hide it, but when I’m on vacation, I’m on vacation. I had put on five kilos, I’m the type to put on quickly and lose so quickly if I’m careful."

The Real Madrid big-money signing added,

"When I was 18, in Lille, I was 72 or 73 kg. Muscle mass was 75 kg, on a bad day, 77 kg. I was 80 kg this summer, I lost it in 10 days."

Eden Hazard had a phenomenal season with Chelsea ahead of his move to Madrid

Hazard was also in the headlines about a month ago after he confessed that he has found it difficult to control his intake of sweets.

Speaking to RTBF, Hazard confessed,

"It's complicated for me. I'm trying not to eat a lot. I'm trying not to go into the pantry to eat a lot of buns, but it's not easy."

He continued,

"I'm working with the physio online. He can't come here anymore because he fell ill and has to stay at home. We started 10 days ago, but he sends me videos from home. I'm working to strengthen my ankle and I'm doing what I can from home."

15 - Eden Hazard has now assisted 15 league goals this season - more than any other player in the big five European leagues in 2018-19. Breadwinner. #CHEWAT pic.twitter.com/UsB5Xmbd30 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 5, 2019

The Real Madrid squad back in March were forced to isolate themselves after a member of the Real Madrid basketball team tested positive for COVID-19. Upon their return to Madrid, all the players tested negative and they were given the go-ahead for their return to training.

Defending champions Barcelona were in a heated race with Real Madrid for the La Liga title before the suspension of the Spanish top-flight. The Blaugrana are on top of the table with 58 points in their 27 games with fierce rivals Real Madrid trailing by just two points.