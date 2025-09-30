N’Golo Kante walks past Cristiano Ronaldo without acknowledging his presence, fans react to viral video

Mixed reactions poured in on social media after a video showing N’Golo Kante snubbing Cristiano Ronaldo went viral. The incident happened before the start of the Saudi Pro League match between Al-Ittihad and Al-Nassr on Friday, September 26.The Knights of Najd got the better of the Saudi Pro League Champions, thanks to first-half goals from Sadio Mane and Cristiano Ronaldo. Ahead of the match, Ronaldo was spotted greeting the players from his rival team.The five-time Ballon d’Or winner gave a warm hug to his former Real Madrid teammate Karim Benzema before greeting former Liverpool midfielder Fabinho with a handshake.A few seconds later, the spotlight was on Kante, who walked past Ronaldo without even acknowledging his presence. Ronaldo also didn't look in the direction of the former Chelsea man and went ahead to give a handshake and hug Danilo Pereira.The video, however, sparked mixed reactions from fans online, as some believe there was nothing wrong with Kante snubbing Ronaldo, while others hilariously suggested that Kante only knows Lionel Messi.An X user wrote:&quot;He has no relation with him so there’s no need pretending as if he knows him.&quot;PowderGuy @thepowderguy1LINK@oyimzy He has no relation with him so there’s no need pretending as if he knows himAnother tweeted:&quot;Bro is too shy. After football it will be very difficult to hear any news about him.&quot;Mogumogu @mogutweetLINK@oyimzy Bro is too shy. After football it will be very difficult to hear any news about him.Another queried:&quot;Why didn’t Ronaldo reach out? That’s why I don’t like him.&quot;SHŌGUN | 将軍 @0xshogun_LINK@oyimzy Why didn’t Ronaldo reach out? That’s why I don’t like him&quot;N’golo Kante is too funny,&quot; another chimed in.Another hilariously claimed Kante is not chasing clout.&quot;Bro is not after clout,&quot; they wrote.F_kay @iam_ahmadfkLINK@oyimzy Bro is not after clout 😂😂&quot;This video cracks me up,&quot; another added.TUCHELIBAN @caz_sm0rsLINK@oyimzy This video cracks me upAnother claimed the French international only knows Lionel Messi.&quot;He only knows Messi,&quot; they wrote.Gerry Chance™ @loyalmafia_LINK@oyimzy He only knows MessiCristiano Ronaldo has picked up from where he left last season. The 40-year-old has scored four goals in the league this season. He is the joint-second top scorer in the league alongside Joshua King and is only a goal adrift of teammate Joao Felix, who leads the goalscoring charts with five goals.“If he stays injury-free” – Ally McCoist names player to break Cristiano Ronaldo’s goalscoring recordFormer Scotland international Ally McCoist backed Manchester City striker Erling Haaland to surpass Cristiano Ronaldo’s record for the most goals scored in the UEFA Champions League. McCoist believes Haaland can reach the heights if he stays injury-free. He told talkSPORT (via GOAL):“The fact that we are talking about Erling Haaland potentially beating Cristiano Ronaldo’s (Champions League) record is crazy. I could never have seen Ronaldo’s record being beaten, ever.“But you have to say, if he stays injury-free, he could beat that and all sorts of records.”To date, Haaland has scored 50 goals in 49 Champions League matches, while Ronaldo is the competition's highest goal scorer with 140 goals to his name.