“Naaaaa man” – Manchester City star Jack Grealish pokes fun at James Maddison after Leicester midfielder posts holiday pictures on Instagram

Manchester City winger Jack Grealish poked fun at England teammate James Maddison on Instagram.

James Maddison scored 14 goals and had 12 assists for Leicester City this season but that did not prove enough to ensure an England callup for the UEFA Nations League fixtures. Resultantly, Maddison had a lengthy break during which he seemed to be enjoying his time. The midfielder posted an Instagram picture in which he wore a unique outfit.

Jack Grealish thought that his England teammate looked like the deceased animal rights activist and zookeeper Steve Irwin. The winger's comment poking fun at Maddison has since garnered more than 4400 likes on Instagram.

Grealish was not the only player to make fun of Maddison. His former Coventry City teammate Chris Stokes also echoed Jack Grealish's opinion.

Grealish wrote:

“Naaaaa man said Steve Irwin.”

Chris Stokes commented:

"Steve Irwin vibes yeh 🐊"

Manchester City’s Jack Grealish will be keen to have a strong World Cup with England

Jack Grealish hasn’t had the easiest of times since joining Manchester City in a £100 million move last summer. The winger had a slow start to his City career, scoring only five goals and had three assists in 32 appearances across all competitions. Grealish was given 22 EPL starts this season and was not included in any important Champions League fixtures as well.

He only played 23 minutes against Real Madrid but high expectations mean that he will be determined to do better next term.

England have a strong squad for the upcoming World Cup and are among the favorites to lift the trophy. Grealish will be determined to be an integral player and has strong competition for places as well.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL Jack Grealish will make his third competitive start for England in tonight's World Cup Qualifier against Hungary. Jack Grealish will make his third competitive start for England in tonight's World Cup Qualifier against Hungary.

Regardless, the former Aston Villa man has all the skills and the talent to succeed in the coming time. His ability to pick out magic passes and produce goals out of nothing is second to none and at 26, there is still a lot of scope for improvement.

A strong World Cup will not only ensure that his disappointing club season is forgotten, but will also help him make his own spot at Manchester City.

