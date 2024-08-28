Nacional defender Juan Izquierdo passes away during Copa Libertadores clash against Sao Paulo

Nacional defender Juan Izquierdo has passed away one week after collapsing on the pitch during his side's Copa Libertadores clash against Sao Paulo (August 22). The defender, who was just 27, suffered from a cardiac arrythmia, which resulted in a cardiopulmonary arrest.

In the 84th minute of the Round of 16 clash in Sao Paulo, Brazil, the Uruguayan fell onto the pitch and remained in an unconscious state. He was immediately rushed to the intensive care unit at the Albert Einstein hospital.

During his treatment last week, the executive board of the Uruguayan Primera Division decided to put all domestic matches on hold (per Relevo). After having the player undergo a few tests, the hospital released an update on Sunday (August 25), confirming "a progression of brain involvement and an increase in intracranial pressure".

Trending

However, worst fears were realized on Tuesday (August 27). The hospital confirmed Izquierdo's death, citing the reason as brain death (per ESPN). Nacional released a statement of condolence on X, which read:

"It is with the deepest sorrow and shock in our hearts that the Club Nacional announces the death of our beloved player Juan Izquierdo.

"We express our most sincere condolences to his family, friends, colleagues and loved ones. All of Nacional is in mourning for his irreparable loss. R.I.P. Juan, you will be with us forever."

Apart from a six-month spell in Mexico, Izquierdo spent his entire playing career in Uruguay, playing for some of the country's top sides. He won the Primera Division with Nacional in 2021-22 and Liverpool Montevideo in 2022-23.

"South American football is in mourning" - Tributes flow in following death of Nacional defender Juan Izquierdo

Tributes continued to flow in after Uruguayan Primera Division side Nacional announced the death of their 27-year-old defender Juan Izquierdo.

The centre-back suffered a cardiac arrythmia during a Copa Libertadores Round of 16 clash with Brazilian side Sao Paulo on Thursday, August 22. He was kept under intensive care for the next few days but died from brain death on Tuesday, August 27.

The president of CONMEBOL, Alejandro Dominguez, posted his respect in a post on X that read:

"South American football is in mourning. My condolences to Club Nacional de Uruguay and all his loved ones. RIP."

Uruguay legend and ex-Barcelona marksman Luis Suarez also expressed his condolences:

"Pain, sadness, it is hard to explain. May he rest in peace. I wish a lot of strength for his family and friends."

The president of the Brazilian Football Federation, Ednaldo Rodrigues, has said that a minute's silence will be observed before every Campeonato Brasiliero game on Wednesday (August 28).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback