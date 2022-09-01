Nantes vs PSG prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2022-23

The Ligue 1 is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Nantes lock horns with PSG on Saturday. Both teams have impressive players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

PSG are currently at the top of the Ligue 1 standings and have been in impressive form this season. The Parisians eased past Toulouse by a comfortable 3-0 margin in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Nantes, on the other hand, are in 10th place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent so far this season. The hosts were held to a 1-1 draw by Strasbourg in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Nantes vs PSG Head-to-Head

PSG have an excellent record against Nantes and have won 29 out of the 41 matches played between the two teams. Nantes have managed seven victories against PSG and will look to cut the deficit on Saturday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in July this year and ended in a 4-0 victory for PSG. Nantes were thoroughly outplayed on the day and have a point to prove this weekend.

Nantes form guide in Ligue 1: D-W-L-D-D

PSG form guide in Ligue 1: W-D-W-W-W

Nantes vs PSG Team News

Nantes have a good squad

Nantes

Charles Traore is nursing an injury at the moment and has been ruled out of this fixture. Moussa Sissoko is also struggling with his fitness and might not be able to feature in this game.

Injured: Charles Traore

Doubtful: Moussa Sissoko

Suspended: None

PSG have an excellent squad

PSG

Colin Dagba and Julian Draxler are injury concerns for PSG and have been ruled out of this match. Kylian Mbappe and Neymar found the back of the net against Toulouse and will look to add to their tallies this weekend.

Injured: Keylor Navas, Colin Dagba, Julian Draxler

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Nantes vs PSG Predicted XI

Nantes Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alban Lafont; Dennis Appiah, Nicolas Pallois, Jean-Charles Castelletto, Sebastien Corchia; Samuel Moutoussamy, Andrei Girotto; Ludovic Blas, Kader Bamba, Evann Guessand; Mostafa Mohamed

PSG Predicted XI (3-5-2): Gianluigi Donnarumma; Marquinhos, Sergio Ramos, Danilo Pereira; Marco Verratti, Vitinha, Nuno Mendes, Achraf Hakimi; Lionel Messi, Neymar, Kylian Mbappe

Nantes vs PSG Prediction

PSG have an excellent squad at their disposal and will be intent on making the most of their purple patch. Lionel Messi and Neymar have been impressive this season and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Nantes can pack a punch on their day but will need to play out of their skins to stand a chance in this fixture. PSG are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Nantes 1-3 PSG

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi