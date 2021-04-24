Napoli interested in Manchester United loanee - Reports

Manchester United loanee Diogo Dalot is reportedly under the transfer radar of Serie A club Napoli.

According to Record, Gennaro Gattuso's side are actively monitoring the Portuguese defender's situation.

Diogo Dalot has spent the current campaign on loan at AC Milan after struggling for game time at Manchester United. The full-back has enjoyed a very good season with the club, and the Italian giants reportedly want to make his loan spell permanent.

📝 — Milan want to extend Diogo Dalot's stay but no final decision has been made. Napoli is also watching Dalot's situation carefully #mufc #mujournal



A report from Record has now claimed that AC Milan are not the only Italian side interested in the Manchester United loanee as Napoli are also interested in him.

AC Milan want to sign Dalot permanently, but no decision has been made by the San Siro side and the defender could end up joining Napoli.

Diogo Dalot's future could hinge on playing time at Manchester United

Diogo Dalot's loan spell in Italy will end at the end of the season, and he is set to return to parent club Manchester United.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has also made it clear that the defender will be returning to Old Trafford in the summer as he has impressed during his time away from the club.

📰 From Portugal: Future of #MUFC loanee Dalot unclear as Napoli join race to sign himhttps://t.co/5MfFpycDKl #SempreMilan — SempreMilan (@SempreMilanCom) April 23, 2021

Dalot's future could, however, hinge on the assurances he receives from Solskjaer concerning game time.

The Portuguese struggled to displace first-choice right-back at Manchester United Aaron Wan-Bissaka last season, prompting his loan move to AC Milan. His loan spell has worked out well as he has been a regular for the Italian giants under manager Stefano Pioli.

Should Solskjaer fail to assure Dalot of adequate playing time, the defender could push for a move back to Italy, this time on a permanent basis.

Diogo Dalot joined Manchester United from Porto in 2018. He was mainly used as a squad player in his debut season before finally falling out of favor at the club with the arrival of Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

He was sent out on loan to AC Milan, where he has impressed under manager Stefano Pioli. He has made 27 appearances for the club in all competitions, scoring twice and assisting three times.