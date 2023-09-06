Napoli release surprise statement on Khvicha Kvaratskhelia amid reports of contract renewal talks with Liverpool and Real Madrid target

Italian champions Napoli have released a statement quashing reports about talks regarding a contract extension with Georgian winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who has attracted interest from Liverpool and Real Madrid.

Kvaratskhelia emerged as one of the biggest talents in European football last season after joining the Partenopei from Dinamo Batumi for only €11.5 million last summer.

In his debut season at the club, Kvaratskhelia contributed 12 goals and 13 assists in Serie A and was named the league's MVP as Napoli claimed a first league title since 1990. He also contributed two goals and four assists for the side as they reached the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League for the first time.

Kvaratskhelia's fine performances for Napoli have not gone unnoticed as multiple top sides reportedly have him in their sights, including clubs like Liverpool and Real Madrid.

Recent talk in the media was that the Partenopei were looking to extend the 22-year-old's contract to increase his market value ahead of any transfer enquiries. However, Napoli have come out with a firm statement attributing such talk to unscrupulous agents. The club said via its official Twitter (now X) account that reports of a contract renewal were "bullshit", reiterating that he has four years left on his current deal.

The statement read:

"Some media continue to tell, having the footballer's agents as their only source, of alleged negotiations in progress for the renewal of Kvaratskhelia. It's about "bullshit". No one from Napoli has ever talked about the possible renewal of the player (whose contract expires in 4 years). Neither Mauro Meluso, nor Maurizio Micheli, nor Aurelio de Laurentiis, nor Andrea Chiavelli did it."

Liverpool, Real Madrid primed to spend big on attackers

Looking at the respective squads of Liverpool and Real Madrid, it is evident that both sides will spend big to bring in top-level attackers in the coming transfer windows.

Liverpool have warded off big-money interest in talismanic forward Mohamed Salah from Saudi Arabia this summer, but will surely consider cashing in on the 31-year-old in the coming windows.

Real Madrid don't have too many options in the forward areas, especially on the left wing where Vinicius Junior is the only recognisable first-team player. A player of Kvaratskhelia's quality will compete with the Brazilian and strengthen their squad.

Both Liverpool and Real Madrid will have to spend big to convince tough negotiator Aurelio De Laurentiis to part ways with one of his most prized assets anytime soon.