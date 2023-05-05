Napoli's Serie A title win sparks off wild celebrations including Diego Maradona tribute, fireworks and nasty brawl

S.S.C. Napoli secured their first Serie A title since the Diego Maradona era on Thursday, May 4.

Following their 1-1 draw away to Udinese, Gil Azzurri wrapped up the league title with five games to play. Luciano Spalletti's men have racked up 80 points in 33 matches this term, 16 clear of second-placed S.S. Lazio.

As expected, the celebrations in and around the Stadio Friuili as well as in Naples hit fever pitch. Fans were understandably jubilant after seeing their team win a first Serie A title since 1990, when Maradona and Co. pipped AC Milan by two points to lift the trophy.

Fireworks were set off throughout Naples, with fans gathering in front of the Royal Palace in the city. The Palace itself had been lit up in Napoli's colors to celebrate their incredible title win.

Several fans also paid tribute to Maradona, who passed away in November 2020. Many were seen wearing jerseys with his name and the No. 10 on the back while parading the streets in celebration.

It wasn't all smooth-sailing, however, as is often the case with such celebrations. According to The Sun, a brawl broke out at the Stadio Friulli after fans entered the playing area following the full-time whistle. Some of these fans were seen brawling on the pitch using belts, and local cops armed with batons needed to intervene.

The report further added that some fans still got to celebrate with the Napoli players and collect some invaluable memorobillia amid all the chaos. While some cut the grass at the arena and took it home, others got the chance to pick up some clothes from the players.

Comparing Diego Maradona's 1989-90 Napoli side with the 2022-23 Serie A winners

Diego Maradona established himself as a cult figure in Italy during his stint with S.S.C. Napoli between 1984 and 1991. Maradona led Gil Azzurri to their first-ever Serie A title in the 1986-87 season before repeating the feat as their captain in the 1989-90 campaign.

In the second of those title-winning campaigns, the Italian side recorded 21 wins, nine draws and four losses from 34 league matches. In the modern day, that would equate to 72 points, but they got just 51 back then as only two points were awarded for a victory.

Napoli also lost in the semifinals of the Coppa Italia and in the third round of the UEFA Cup.

Maradona was their top-scorer back then with 18 goals across competitions, 16 of which came in the league.

Meanwhile, the current iteration of Napoli have already recorded 80 points from 33 Serie A matches and could reach up to 95 points come the end of the campaign. They have won 25 times, drawn on five occasions and lost just thrice.

Luciano Spalleti's side also admirably made the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League for the first time in club history before falling to Inter Milan. However, they exited the Coppa Italia in the Round of 16.

Victor Osimhen is their top-scorer this season with 27 goals across competitions, 22 of which have come in Serie A. Their other star performer has been Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who has recorded 14 goals and 16 assists in 38 matches in all competitions.

Poll : 0 votes