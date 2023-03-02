Napoli superstar Victor Osimhen inspires bizarre new cake in Italy after Serie A heroics as sales skyrocket 

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen is one of the most in-form players in world football at this point in time. Chef Salvatore Mellone of Fresco Forno Bakery, located in the Scampia district of Naples, recently designed a cake copying the striker's style.

The Nigerian attacker wears a face mask and rocks bleach blonde hair. The cake has been inspired by his look with a design similar to the mask added to the side. There are hazelnut toppings to imitate the player's hairstyle as well.

The cake has gone viral on social media and its sales have skyrocketed as well. Osimhen recently posted a snap with it, writing (via the Daily Star):

“This is nice!”

Napoli are the current Serie A leaders with 65 points from 24 matches. They lead second-placed Inter Milan by a massive margin of 18 points.

The Nigerian striker has scored 21 goals and has provided four assists in 25 matches for the club across competitions. He has scored 19 Serie A goals and has provided one assist in 20 matches.

Along with Kvicha Kvaratskhelia, the Nigerian has formed one of the best-attacking partnerships in world football this season.

Louis Saha named Napoli striker Victor Osimhen as one of the strikers whom Manchester United should sign

Victor Osimhen's rich vein of form has reportedly attracted interest from Manchester United for a potential summer move. The Red Devils are yet to properly fill the attacking void left by Cristiano Ronaldo's departure in November.

While Burley loanee Wout Weghorst has served as a backup, United want to add a permanent striker. Former Red Devils striker Louis Saha recently gave a shortlist of players who could fit Erik ten Hag's side. He said (via Metro);

"Harry Kane would provide a more instant guarantee and I love Marcus Thuram but he’s not a proper striker. He would provide a challenge to Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho, but Marcus Thuram isn’t a natural goalscorer. Osimhen can bring a lot of things to this United side."

The Nigerian striker, however, is contracted to Napoli until 2025. United might have to spend a fortune if they are to add the Nigerian to their ranks.

