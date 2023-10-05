Napoli take action against unauthorized doll that resembles Victor Osimhen

Napoli have started legal action against a toy company for an unlicensed doll that resembles Victor Osimhen. The Serie A side are not happy with the unlicensed use of their striker wearing something that matched the colors of the club's home jersey.

In a statement released on Thursday, Napoli confirmed that they were aware of the toy that has been put for sale. They added that it was not authorised and they have stated legal proceedings. It read:

"With reference to the news, which appeared on numerous online information sites, relating to the imminent placing on the market of a game for children called 'Cicciobello Bomber' doll that reproduces the features of the player Victor Osimhen, portrait wearing a uniform clearly referable to the game shirt of the first team of the Club – the SSCN specifies that it is an unofficial product, whose realization has not been authorized in any way by the Club. The Company therefore took action to protect its interests in the appropriate offices."

The toy called 'Cicciobello Bomber', which translates to 'cute and cuddly striker' has been produced by Giochi Preziosi, which is owned by former Gerona owner Enrico Preziosi.

Napoli were in hot waters for their video on Victor Osimhen

Napoli were caught in a big mess last week when their social media team posted a video in which Victor Osimhen was called a coconut. They also produced another comical video on their star striker and it caused an uproar as many felt it was racist.

The Italian club released a statement and said:

"Napoli, in order to avoid any exploitation on the topic, specifies that it never intended to offend or make fun of Victor Osimhen, the club's technical asset. To demonstrate this, during the summer training camp, the club firmly rejected every offer received for the striker’s transfer abroad. It is a common experience that on social media, in particular on TikTok, expressive language has always been created with lightness and creativity, without having had, in the case involving Osimhen, any intention of mockery or derision. However, if Victor had perceived any offense towards him, that is not what the club intended."

Osimhen's agent confirmed they were considering legal action, but the striker stated that he had put things behind him.