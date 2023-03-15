Napoli vs Eintracht Frankfurt Prediction and Betting Tips | 15th March 2023

The UEFA Champions League returns to the fold with another set of matches this week as Eintracht Frankfurt lock horns with an impressive Napoli side in an important encounter at the Stadio San Paolo on Wednesday.

Napoli vs Eintracht Frankfurt Preview

Napoli are currently at the top of the Serie A standings and have been in exceptional form so far this season. The hosts defeated Atalanta by a comfortable 2-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Eintracht Frankfurt, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the Bundesliga table at the moment and have been inconsistent so far this season. The away side played out a 1-1 draw against VfB Stuttgart last week and will look to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Napoli vs Eintracht Frankfurt Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Eintracht Frankfurt have a slight edge over Napoli and have won two out of the three games played between the two teams, as opposed to Napoli's one victory.

Napoli have won their last two matches against German teams in European competitions - as many victories as they had managed in the 12 such games preceding this run.

Eintracht Frankfurt's previous away victory against Napoli came by a 1-0 margin in the UEFA Cup in December 1994.

Napoli won the first leg by a comfortable 2-0 margin and are on the verge of qualifying for a UEFA Champions League quarterfinal for the first time in their history.

Eintracht Frankfurt have found the back of the net in all three of their UEFA Champions League away games so far, scoring five goals in the process.

Napoli have scored 22 goals in the UEFA Champions League so far this season - the most by an Italian team since the 2002-03 season.

Napoli vs Eintracht Frankfurt Prediction

Napoli have been in emphatic form this season and will be intent on making the most of their purple patch. The likes of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Victor Osimhen have been prolific this season and will look to add to their goal tallies in this fixture.

Eintracht Frankfurt have a particularly impressive away record and will need to work hard to turn this fixture around. Napoli are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Napoli 3-1 Eintracht Frankfurt

Napoli vs Eintracht Frankfurt Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Napoli

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Napoli to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Victor Osimhen to score - Yes

