Nasser Al-Khelaifi hits back at Lionel Messi’s claims that PSG failed to honor him for 2022 FIFA World Cup win

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has reacted to Lionel Messi's comments that the club didn't honor him after his 2022 FIFA World Cup triumph.

Messi led Argentina to glory at the tournament in Qatar. La Albiceleste became world champions after 36 years, defeating France on penalties in the final at the Lusail Stadium in Doha.

In a recent interview with OLGA, Messi made a controversial claim, saying (quoted via GOAL):

"Even though I wasn't doing well at PSG, I got to be world champion there. Everything happens for a reason. I was the only player from the world champions who didn't have recognition in his club."

Al-Khelaifi has now responded to Messi's claim, telling RMC Sport that the club did their bit and pointed out that they also put a video on social media. The Qatari business tycoon added that they had to respect the fact that Messi and company defeated France in the final. Hence, a formal celebration in the stadium wasn't feasible.

He said (via PSG Hub Twitter):

“As everyone saw, because we even published a video, we celebrated Messi in training, and we also celebrated him in private. But with respect, we are a French club. Of course it was sensitive to celebrate at the stadium. We have to respect the country he defeated, his French team-mates, and our supporters too.”

PSG posted a social media video when Lionel Messi re-joined his club following the World Cup in Qatar. His teammates could be seen giving the Argentina captain a guard of honor.

Lionel Messi couldn't quite reach his peak for PSG

Lionel Messi tested waters outside of Barcelona for the first time in his career when he joined PSG as a free agent in the summer of 2021. Due to La Liga's wage cap rules, Barca were unable to renew Messi's contract, and the player was forced to leave.

Messi had a sub-par first season in France as he scored only 11 goals and provided 15 assists in 34 matches across competitions. The numbers were not up to his usual astronomic standards.

Messi's second season was much better as he scored 21 goals and provided 21 assists in 42 matches across competitions. Although Lionel Messi won two Ligue 1 titles with the Parisians, the French giants were eliminated from the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League in both seasons.

He eventually secured a transfer to Inter Miami as a free agent after his PSG contract expired on June 30.