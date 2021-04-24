Liverpool handed boost as Curtis Jones returns to training ahead of Newcastle clash

Nathaniel Phillips’s recent injury blow meant Jurgen Klopp had to push midfielder Fabinho back into defense, destabilizing the midfield again. However, with Curtis Jones returning to training, the Reds could finally use some fresh legs in their starting eleven once again.

The Reds have been very unlucky with injuries this season, especially in the defensive areas where they have lost their colossus, Virgil Van Dijk. Joe Gomez and Joel Matip have also been sidelined with long-term injuries, while makeshift defender Jordan Henderson remains doubtful. Nathaniel Phillips has already missed a few games and will be sidelined again for a second consecutive game.

Curtis Jones' return to training this week has handed some much-needed boost to the Reds amid the injury crisis.

Nathaniel Phillips out, Fabinho in

Nathaniel Phillips will miss the second consecutive game for the Reds with a hamstring injury.

Jurgen Klopp was forced to reshuffle his backline once again, with Nathaniel Phillips missing out due to a minor hamstring injury. The 24-year-old was pictured in light training on Thursday. Speaking in his virtual press conference ahead of the Newcastle game, Klopp confirmed that the young defender is set to miss out on the early kick-off.

Klopp: Nat Phillips is not back. Curtis Jones is back. All the others not. Do I know when Jordan Henderson is coming back? Not really. Not the next couple of weeks. — Ian Doyle (@IanDoyleSport) April 23, 2021

Fabinho slotted back into the centre-back position as the Reds saw out a 1-1 draw with Leeds at Elland Road on Monday night. The Brazilian is most likely to retain his position in the back four as the Reds will be looking to finally move on from the stressful week they had, now that the disastrous Super League ideas have been shelved.

Curtis Jones to return

EnCurtis Jones hasn't featured for the Reds ever since the European U21 championship exit with England U21 that earned him a red card.

The young Liverpool midfielder has missed the last three matches with the Reds due to a calf issue but has finally returned to training with the first team.

Curtis Jones has not had the best of weeks so far as he last featured in a 2-1 defeat against Croatia, which handed England a heart-breaking exit from the European Under-21 Championship. Despite being on the score sheet for England U21, Jones could not help his team reach the knockout stage. The defeat was marred by a second yellow card for Jones.

Jurgen Klopp jumped to Jones' defense when asked about the altercation that left the player with a bloody nose during the game against Croatia. He said:

"I will speak to him, that is clear. We don't want to see these things. It meant a lot to Curtis, he was probably the best player - he was really in the game but he knows he didn't behave right in that moment."

Jones will be hoping to put the incident behind him as he eyes a starting XI place against Newcastle.