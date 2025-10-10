National team boss responds when asked about Lionel Messi's Inter Miami teammate's under-par form since move to MLS club

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni isn't bothered by Rodrigo De Paul's poor form since teaming up with Lionel Messi at Inter Miami. The 31-year-old left Atletico Madrid this summer to join the Herons on loan with an option to join permanently in 2026.

De Paul arrived with a stellar CV, having won the 2022 FIFA World Cup, two Copa America titles, and the Finalissima with La Albiceleste. The Argentine midfielder registered 14 goals and 26 assists from 187 games during his time with Los Rojiblancos.

His decision to leave European football this summer raised quite a few eyebrows. De Paul was expected to help Lionel Messi and Co. hit a higher gear, and he has been heavily involved with the first team so far.

While he has registered one goal and six assists from 16 appearances across competitions for Inter Miami, US media have stated that De Paul hasn't been at his best since the move. The player's form could have his national team worried, especially with the FIFA World Cup less than a year away.

When quizzed on the matter, as cited by Inter Miami News Hub, Scaloni insisted that he isn't concerned about the media's opinion of his star.

“I don’t care what the media or people say about him. I only focus on what he can give us — that’s why he’s here. I know him very well, and I believe he can contribute to our team. The rest… everyone’s entitled to their opinion,” said Scaloni.

De Paul has registered two goals from 80 games for Argentina to date.

Will Lionel Messi sign a new deal with Inter Miami?

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi's contract with Inter Miami expires at the end of this year, and he is yet to sign a new deal. The Argentine maestro has been a revelation for the Florida-based club since arriving at the Chase Stadium in the summer of 2023 as a free agent.

La Pulga has since registered 66 goals and 35 assists from 80 games in all competitions, taking the MLS by storm. The 39-year-old has won the Leagues Cup and the Supporters' Shield so far.

A report from ESPN last month stated that Lionel Messi is all set to sign a multi-year contract with Inter Miami, with only a few details left to be sorted out. Once the agreement is final, the contract will be forwarded to the MLS for final approval.

