National team manager confirms he will not use Arsenal attacker in defensive role anymore

Germany's national team manager Julian Nagelsmann has decisively put an end to the experimental positioning of Arsenal's Kai Havertz in a defensive role. The decision comes with Euro 2024 on the horizon, with around seven months to go before Die Mannschaft begin their campaign.

In a bold tactical decision, Nagelsmann deployed Havertz as a left-back, a position uncharacteristic of the Gunners star known for his versatility in more attacking roles.

Havertz's performance in the unfamiliar position was a mixed affair, as he demonstrated his scoring ability with a goal against Turkey but also conceded a penalty.

Nagelsmann, in his statement to ZDF, said that the experiment with the Arsenal forward playing as a defender will not continue (via HITC):

"Yes, it's over. Although it wasn't a failure. He played two very good games."

With Euro 2024 fast approaching, Germany may look towards David Raum to solidify the left-back position, freeing Havertz to return to a more advanced role.

Havertz's optimal position has been a concerning conversation throughout his career, with deployments across different positions at Chelsea and now at his current club Arsenal.

His versatility has seen him assume numerous roles in the middle of the park and as a striker.

Villarreal eye Arsenal's Cedric Soares for potential transfer

Villarreal have set their sights on Arsenal's Cedric Soares, with ESPN (via Daily Cannon) revealing the club's growing interest. The pursuit, which has been ongoing since the summer, is expected to culminate in formal discussions for a potential transfer in the upcoming January window.

The 32-year-old has found his role at the Emirates Stadium increasingly marginalised, overshadowed by the likes of Ben White, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Oleksandr Zinchenko. This shift in preference has significantly limited his appearances, relegating him to a solitary start this season.

His contract, set to expire in the summer, has prompted the Gunners to entertain offers for the defender. The club are reportedly open to negotiating a free transfer with foreign clubs, reflecting their intent to alleviate wage pressures.

The dilemma facing the Gunners revolves around whether to opt for a loan to cover the last six months of Soares' wages or to pursue a permanent transfer. Interest in the defender extends beyond Spain, with several clubs in Turkey reportedly eyeing the defender.