NBA star sends hilarious message to Saudi Pro League clubs over Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Benzema contracts

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has sent a hilarious message to Saudi Arabian clubs after seeing them sign Cristiano Ronaldo and get strongly linked to Lionel Messi and Karim Benzema.

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr in December 2022, signing a two-and-a-half-year contract with the club. According to AFP, Ronaldo is currently on a $215 million-per-year deal at Al-Nassr, inclusive of endorsements.

Lionel Messi and Karim Benzema, who are set to leave Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Real Madrid, respectively, at the end of the month, have also been linked to Saudi clubs.

As per Guardian, Al-Hilal are prepared to pay Messi over $435 million per year to bring him to Saudi Arabia this summer. On the other hand, Benzema is believed to be close to signing a three-year deal with Saudi Pro League champions Al-Ittihad worth a whopping $643 million (via Front Office Sports).

Antetokounmpo has been left amazed seeing Saudi clubs sign such top-tier players for eye-popping money and has hilariously offered his services as a goalkeeper.

On Twitter, the NBA ace wrote:

“I was just sitting on my couch scrolling through For you page. Messi Ronaldo and Benzema. If you’re looking for a goalie for next season, let me know.”

Antetokounmpo could indeed be an excellent shot-stopper, with the guard standing at 6ft 11inch and possessing lightning-quick reflexes.

Romelu Lukaku names two players who can take over from Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Inter Milan ace Romelu Lukaku has backed Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe to take the mantle from five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo and seven-time winner Lionel Messi. The Chelsea loanee feels that Haaland and Mbappe have all it takes to rule football for the next decade.

Speaking to CNN, Lukaku said:

“I think he [Haaland] will dominate, with Mbappe, world football for the next 10 years. They will be fighting from the new generation…They will really take over (from Messi and Ronaldo) in the next two years.”

Manchester City striker Haaland and PSG ace Mbappe have both had sensational seasons. Haaland, who will face Lukaku’s Inter in the Champions League final on June 10, has scored 52 goals in as many games across competitions. Mbappe, on the other hand, finished his season with 41 goals in 43 games in all competitions.

