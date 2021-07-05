NBA stars Kevin Durant & Isaiah Thomas left stunned by Lionel Messi's Barcelona contract details

NBA stars Kevin Durant & Isaiah Thomas were left stunned after getting to know the details of Lionel Messi's recently-expired contract with Barcelona.

Messi's contract with the Catalan giants expired on 30th June and the Argentine talisman is currently a free agent. The club is still working on a potential new deal to offer Messi, which he is expected to sign soon.

Lionel Messi's four-year contract with Barcelona, which expired recently, was worth €555 million, which left the aforementioned basketball duo stunned.

Durant and Thomas took to Twitter to react to Messi's contract details. The former just posted 'Insane' while reacting to a post that revealed the salary of the Argentine.

Isaiah Thomas, on the other hand, was as surprised and said that he would want his children to pursue football.

"OMG. I gotta put my kids in futbol lol," Thomas posted.

Here's the tweet:

OMG. I gotta put my kids in Futbol lol https://t.co/SofUGhPrVe — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) June 30, 2021

PSG preparing last-minute offer for Lionel Messi

Recent reports have claimed that Paris Saint-Germain could spoil Barcelona's party by offering Lionel Messi a bumper deal.

According to Barca Blaugranes, PSG hope to approach free agent Lionel Messi with a contract offer. Whether Messi decides to accept the offer remains to be seen.

Barcelona, however, are silently confident that Lionel Messi will sign a new contract with them. But they will need to offload some fringe players in order to make an improved offer to the Argentine.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta recently opened up on Lionel Messi's contract situation.

“We want him to stay and Leo wants to stay, everything is on track, we have the theme of Fair Play, we are in the process of finding the best solution for both parties,” Laporta told Onda Cero, as per Marca.

“I would like to announce his stay, but in these moments, I cannot say it because we are in the process of finding the best solution for both parties.”

