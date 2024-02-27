NBA superstar Jimmy Butler hails Liverpool skipper Virgil van Dijk as he helps Reds lift 10th EFL Cup

NBA star Jimmy Butler has reacted to Liverpool skipper Virgil van Dijk's Instagram post after the Reds defeated Chelsea in the final of the Carabao Cup.

Liverpool locked horns against Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea on Sunday (February 25) in the final of the Carabao Cup. The game was forced into extra time after finishing goalless at full-time. Reds skipper Virgil van Dijk then scored in the 118th minute to ensure the Merseyside club lifted their 10th EFL Cup title.

After the match, the Dutch defender took to Instagram to celebrate the win and captioned his post:

"That's for you, Liverpool."

A day later, the 32-year-old uploaded another post on his Instagram account without a caption. He can be seen walking with the Carabao Cup trophy in his hands in one of the pictures.

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler commented on the post with a couple of crown emojis.

Jimmy Butler's comment

Virgil van Dijk was also named the Player of the Match for his stellar performance in the final. The Dutch defender scored the only goal of the game and also maintained a passing accuracy of 91%, won seven duels and made seven clearances.

The Dutchman was also named the Player of the Match in the 2022 EFL Cup final.

Juventus set price tag for Liverpool-linked attacker: Reports

Seria A giants Juventus have set a price tag of €40 million for attacker Federico Chiesa, who has garnered interest from Liverpool, as per La Gazzetta dello Sport.

To facilitate new signings in the upcoming summer transfer window, Massimiliano Allegri's Juventus are trying to sell some of their established players. One such name is Italian winger Federico Chiesa, who made his permanent move to the Old Lady in July 2022 from Fiorentina.

Chiesaa has made 116 appearances, bagging 28 goals and 22 assists across all competitions, for Juventus. He is expected to potentially replace Mohamed Salah, who has been linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League.

As per the aforementioned report, Juventus will only be entertaining offers of around €40 million for the Italian. Apart from the 26-year-old, the Seria A giants are also reportedly keen to sell the likes of Adrien Rabiot and Matias Soule.