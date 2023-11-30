NBA superstar Luka Doncic praises 'incredible' Real Madrid star after Los Blancos' 4-2 win over Napoli

NBA superstar Luka Doncic has hailed Real Madrid midfield sensation Jude Bellingham following the 4-2 UEFA Champions League home win over Napoli on Wednesday (November 29).

Continuing his hot start to life at the Santiago Bernabeu, the 20-year-old was on the scoresheet as Madrid registered a comprehensive victory to win the group with a game to spare.

Giovanni Simeone provided the visitors a dream start by opening the scoring in the ninth minute. However, Rodrygo responded within two minutes before Bellingham put Los Blancos into the lead in the 22nd.

Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa made it all square two minutes into the second period. However, Los Blancos had the last laugh as Nico Paz and Joselu scored in the final six minutes to make it five wins out of five.

Dallas Mavericks guard Doncic hailed Bellingham for his impact at the Santiago Bernabeu. He tweeted (as translated from Spanish):

"Bellingham is incredible!!!"

Expand Tweet

Carlo Ancelotti's side will next be in action at home to Granada in La Liga on Saturday (December 2).

How have Luka Doncic and Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham fared this season?

Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham has been lauded by Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic has made a great start to the 2023-24 NBA season for the Dallas Mavericks.

The 24-year-old is averaging 31.1 ppg, 8.0 rpg and 7.9 apg for the 11-6 Mavs, who are third in the Western Conference, behind the 13-4 Minnesota Timberwolves and 13-6 Denver Nuggets. The Slovenian recently erupted for a monstrous 41-point outing without a turnover against the Houston Rockets.

Meanwhile, Bellingham has made a equally rousing start to the season, albeit in a different sport. The 20-year-old has hit the ground running at Real Madrid since arriving from Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund in a £103 million deal.

The Englishman has netted 15 times and provided four assists in 16 games across competitions. That includes four goals and two assists in four Champions League outings and 11 goals and two assists in 12 games in La Liga games.