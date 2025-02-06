“Need to be banned” - Jamie Carragher reacts to mistake from Arsenal star in 2-0 Carabao Cup semi-final second leg loss to Newcastle

Premier League legend Jamie Carragher has lashed out at Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya's mistake in the Gunners' 2-0 loss to Newcastle United in the second leg of the EFL Cup semi-final on Wednesday (February 5). The defeat meant that Mikel Arteta's side crashed out of the competition on an aggregate 4-0 scoreline.

While Raya has been praised for his incredible reflexes and shot-stopping ability, he has also come under fire for his inconsistent and errant decision-making. Although he won the EPL Golden Glove last season (16 clean sheets in 32 appearances), he made the joint third-most errors (three) that led to goals.

In the 52nd minute during Wednesday's game, Raya tried to play the ball to Declan Rice, who was being pressed towards his own goal by Fabian Schar. The pass was underplayed, leading to the Swiss defender nicking the ball over to winger Anthony Gordon for an easy finish into the bottom-right corner.

After the game, Carragher lashed out at the Spanish shot-stopper on social media, calling for a 'ban' on goalkeepers playing the ball into midfield. The 47-year-old wrote on his official X handle:

"Keepers need to be banned from playing those passes into midfield players."

While Arsenal have been knocked out from the EFL Cup, they still remain in the hunt for the Premier League and UEFA Champions League titles. Last week, they finished third in the UCL league phase, earning themselves a spot in the Round of 16.

With 50 points after 24 rounds of fixtures (14 wins, eight draws, two losses), the Gunners sit second in the Premier League standings behind leaders Liverpool (56 points in 23 games).

"In that aspect, we were not at our best" - Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta makes honest admission after 2-0 loss vs Newcastle

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta admitted that his side did not win as many duels as they should have in their 2-0 loss to Newcastle United in the EFL Cup semi-final.

Speaking after the game, the Spanish tactician said (via Metro):

"In 50-50 balls, in clearances we had to take touches, we give them another chance as well. That needs to improve and today in that aspect we were not at our best. They have been more efficient than us in the boxes and that is the difference in the tie. You need to be on the day very efficient that is what takes you close to winning trophies and today we weren't, Today is painful and tomorrow a different day."

Up next, Arsenal will be seen in action in their Premier League fixture against Leicester City on Saturday, February 15.

