“Need a collab in real now”, “Kings on one frame” - Fans react as FIFA World Cup share image of Virat Kohli copying Cristiano Ronaldo celebration

Netizens were excited when Indian cricket legend Virat Kohli recreated Cristiano Ronaldo's celebration after scoring an unbeaten century against Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy. The group stage clash between the archrivals took place at the Dubai International Stadium on February 23, 2025.

After a seemingly good start, Pakistan lost their way in the middle overs and could only muster an underwhelming 241 (all out) in 49.4 overs. Indian batsmen capitalized during the powerplays and kept rotating the strike to reach the target with 45 balls to spare. Virat Kohli was the architect of the victory, scoring his century off 111 balls.

Following his triumph, the FIFA World Cup's official social media handle shared an image of the former Indian captain alongside Cristiano Ronaldo from the 2022 World Cup.

Fans reacted to the post on Instagram with many lauding Virat Kohli and Cristiano Ronaldo as the undisputed kings of their respective sports. One user commented:

"Need a collab in real now."

Comments on FIFA's post (Image via Instagram/@sudarshan__roy)

Both have same expressions and attitude," a user wrote.

"Two legends in one frame," another fan added.

"Fifa first posted about MSD and now posted about Virat too. Aura of Thala and King and both were compared to the MR GOAT Cristiano Ronaldo," another person commented.

Fans continued to react to FIFA sharing their images with one fan writing:

"Kings on one frame."

Comment on FIFA's post (Image via Instagram/@offx_.teju)

Best pic of 2025," a fan remarked.

"When you idolise Greatness," another person opined.

"Two Greatest Superstar of the planet," a netizen exclaimed.

"He is before everyone" - When Virat Kohli waxed lyrical on Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo - Source: Getty

Indian cricket stalwart Virat Kohli has often expressed his appreciation for Cristiano Ronaldo on social media and in various interviews. In a 2019 interview, the Indian batsman called Ronaldo the most complete player of all time and said (via telegrafi):

"I enjoyed the performances of Ronaldo Nazario, Ronaldinho, Oliver Kahn, Luka Modric, Andres Iniesta, Xavi, Lionel Messi and Ronaldo. For me, Cristiano is before everyone. He is determined and his work is second to none. He wants success, you can see it in every game."

"I think he has faced many challenges and he has overcome them all. He's the most complete player I've ever seen and his work ethic, as you said earlier, is second to none. He inspires a lot of people. Not many people do this. He is also a leader and I like him."

Despite turning 40, Cristiano Ronaldo remains unstoppable owing to his exceptional work ethic and hard work. The Portuguese legend is aiming to reach 1,000 career goals while playing for Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr.

He also created history in September last year after becoming the first men's player to reach 900 career goals for club and country.

