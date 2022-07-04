"Need at least 3-4 important players as soon as possible" - Fabrizio Romano explains what Cristiano Ronaldo wants from Manchester United amid Chelsea links

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has stated that Cristiano Ronaldo wants to see "more ambition" from Manchester United this summer.

Rumors over the past few days have swirled around Ronaldo reportedly looking to exit Old Trafford in the ongoing transfer window. As per David Ornstein of The Athletic, the 37-year-old has already told the Red Devils that he wants to leave this summer.

Ornstein added that Ronaldo loves the club but wants to fight for top honors in what are potentially the final few years of his career. He also wants to play in the UEFA Champions League, but Manchester United could only secure UEFA Europa League football for the 2022-23 season.

Romano added that United's lack of activity in the ongoing transfer window is also a reason for Cristiano Ronaldo's decision. The Red Devils are yet to sign a player this summer, though they have let notable names such as Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard depart.

The Italian journalist explained in his upcoming CaughtOffside column:

“Cristiano Ronaldo wants to see more ambition from Man United. He didn’t mention specific signing names, but he believes that, having reinforced Man City, Liverpool but also Arsenal and Tottenham with top-level players, Man United need at least 3-4 important players as soon as possible.”

Romano added that Ronaldo does not have a problem with new Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag:

“Ronaldo appreciates Ten Hag but he believes the problem is the level of the team.”

Chelsea are viewed as one of the potential suitors if Cristiano Ronaldo departs Old Trafford. As per Ornstein, the forward's agent Jorge Mendes recently met with new Blues owner Todd Boehly, with Ronaldo being one of the topics of conversation.

However, Romano believes Chelsea are focused on other signings, saying:

“So far, Chelsea have learned of this opportunity through a direct contact between Jorge Mendes and Todd Boehly but are focused on other priorities such as Raheem Sterling.”

Is Cristiano Ronaldo right in asking Manchester United for more ambition?

Manchester United are undoubtedly looking to strengthen their squad this summer. They have been linked with multiple quality players, including Frenkie de Jong, Lisandro Martinez and Antony. However, they are yet to make a signing while most of their rivals have already done plenty of business.

Manchester City have brought in Erling Haaland and Kalvin Phillips to bolster an already incredible squad. Liverpool signed Darwin Nunez and Fabio Carvalho while also extending Mohamed Salah's contract.

Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal have been incredibly active as well. Spurs have brought in Richarlison, Ivan Perisic and Yves Bissouma, while the Gunners have signed Fabio Vieira, Marquinhos and Matt Turner. They are also set to announce the signing of Gabriel Jesus as per Romano.

It is worth noting that Manchester United are close to sealing their first signing of the summer. Romano has reported that Tyrell Malacia has completed the first part of his medical ahead of a move from Feyenoord to Old Trafford.

