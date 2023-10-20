"Need him to have a masterclass" - Liverpool fans react as star man spotted in training despite picking up knock ahead of Merseyside Derby

Fans online have reacted to a video in which Dutch attacker Cody Gakpo can be seen practicing alongside other Liverpool players ahead of the Merseyside derby on October 21.

Cody Gakpo sustained a knee injury during Liverpool's away fixture against Tottenham Hotspur last month. It was initially expected that the Dutch forward would be sidelined from the game for a lengthy spell. However, the new video has ignited a sense of relief and joy among the Kopites.

The Reds are currently going through a tough time as left-back Andrew Robertson recently suffered a shoulder injury during the international break. As a result, he will be missing at least 10 weeks of action. Thiago Alcantara, Luke Chambers, and Stefan Bajcetic are also out due to injury concerns.

Expand Tweet

Gakpo has scored 10 goals and provided 3 assists in his Liverpool career so far. As a video of the Dutch attacker rejoining the practice surfaced on the internet, Liverpool fans quickly started leaving heartwarming messages for ex-PSV Eindhoven player.

"Need him to have a masterclass," one user tweeted.

"Wow, that's so good! I was so worried about him," another commented under the post.

Expand Tweet

Here are a few more reactions on the post:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Liverpool are going to host Sean Dyche's Everton at Anfield on October 21 (Saturday) in the Merseyside derby. After starting the season on a positive note, the Reds have failed to get a win in their last two Premier League matches. The Reds are currently 4th in the Premier League, with 17 points from 8 games.

Liverpool joins the race to sign 24-year-old attacker: Reports

According to a recent report by the Sun, Jurgen Klopp is looking forward to hijacking Chelsea and Arsenal in the race to sign Napoli forward, Victor Osimhen. The report also states that the German manager sent a scout to Portugal to monitor the Nigerian forward during the international break.

Last month, Napoli shared a video on their social media account, where they mocked the former LOSC Lille forward by calling him a coconut. The video clip has soured his relationship with the team management. As a result, he might be eyeing a Premier League transfer, next summer.

Osimhen joined the Italian champions in 2020 for a club-record fee of €70 million. Since he arrived at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, the Nigerian has made 111 appearances for the Italian Champions, recording 65 goals and 15 assists for the side.