"Need someone with an ability to build" - Robbie Fowler delivers his verdict on who should become the next Manchester United boss

Former Liverpool forward Robbie Fowler has thrown in a left-field shout as Manchester United's new permanent manager. The 46-year-old has picked Inter Milan boss Simone Inzaghi as his ideal candidate for the managerial vacancy at Old Trafford.

Fowler believes that the Italian coach is ideal for the Red Devils since he has proved to be successful with off-the-field difficulties at the club. He also stated that Manchester United should go for a manager who can bring longer-term stability than a big name.

Writing in his column for the Mirror, Robbie Fowler said the following:

"I have a shout for them though. Simone Inzaghi, the younger brother of Filippo. You can see with Inter he has taken them on beyond the dour football of Antonio Conte, despite the club having financial problems. They are in contention for the title, performed well - and I think above their level - against Liverpool in the Champions League, and all with budget constraints."

He added:

"Before that he was at Lazio, where he won three trophies and was hugely popular with the fans. Would it be a gamble? Of course. But United need someone with an ability to build something now, not simply a ‘name’.

Simone Inzaghi was appointed Inter Milan manager last summer following Antonio Conte's sudden exit. As things stand, Inter are very much involved in the Serie A title race with AC Milan, Napoli and Juventus. They are currently third in the Serie A table, having picked up 60 points from 29 matches. Inter Milan are six points behind league leaders AC Milan but have a game in hand.

They also gave Liverpool a tough time in the Round of 16 of the Champions League. Inter Milan won 1-0 at Anfield in the second leg but lost the tie 2-1 on aggregate.

Manchester United, meanwhile, are in search of a new permanent manager to replace their interim manager Ralf Rangnick. Paris Saint-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino and Ajax boss Erik ten Hag are currently considered front-runners for the United gig.

Manchester United as expected to have a massive summer in 2022

Following their exit from the Champions League at the hands of Atletico Madrid, Manchester United will end yet another season without a trophy to their name. This will prompt them to have a massive summer ahead of the new season.

CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ @CBSSportsGolazo “Yes he’s gone out of the last 16 but I think if you’re judging him as a coach you look at the group stage as well."



@carra23 prefers Erik ten Hag over Maurico Pochettino as Man Utd's next potential manager. 🗣 “Yes he’s gone out of the last 16 but I think if you’re judging him as a coach you look at the group stage as well."@carra23 prefers Erik ten Hag over Maurico Pochettino as Man Utd's next potential manager. 🗣 https://t.co/LjA1BPlyxR

Not only will they be in search of a new manager, but United will also be in the market to reinforce their squad for the 2022-23 season. Manchester United are expected to be without Paul Pogba for the new season. The Frenchman currently has less than six months remaining on his contract and is expected to leave Old Trafford on a free transfer.

Manchester United will also be in the market for a new forward as they look to sign a long-term replacement for an aging Cristiano Ronaldo.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava