"Needs to be big changes at the top" - Rio Ferdinand slams La Liga's president after Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior's emotional interview on racism

Rio Ferdinand has called for change in La Liga in response to Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior becoming emotional while speaking about racism this week.

Vinicius, 23, broke down in tears as he touched on the impact racism has had on him. He claimed that he feels less like playing but doesn't want to leave the Santiago Bernabeu to give in to the racists (via BBC Sport):

"I will stay because that way the racists can continue to see my face more and more. I'm a bold player, I play for Real Madrid and we win a lot of titles and that doesn't sit well with a lot of people."

Vinicius added:

"I just want to play football but it's hard to move forward; I feel less and less like playing."

The Brazilian received support from the football world after his emotional interview. He's dealt with racism for the majority of his time at Madrid and 10 episodes of racist abuse have been reported to prosecutors by La Liga.

Ferdinand gave a powerful statement on his X account in response to Vinicius' interview. The Manchester United legend questioned whether Spain was racist and was adamant such incidents occur at stadiums:

"Is Spain a racist country? I don't know as I don't live there to know or see that experience. But I know there is racism in the stadiums there and it seems to be accepted by the authorities for some reason?"

Ferdinand took aim at La Liga president Javier Tebas for his lack of action over racism and past comments:

"To see a young man break down in a press conference like (Vinicius) is heartbreaking to see. Hearing Javier Tebas (La Liga president) sh*t last season tells me there needs to be BIG changes at the top/ convictions from the big organizations! I salute you Vinicius."

Vinicius Junior has excelled despite the disgraceful racist abuse he's been receiving in La Liga. He's posted 77 goals and 72 assists in 253 games across competitions since arriving at Real Madrid in July 2018.

Javier Tebas apologized for his 'misunderstood' attack on Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior

Javier Tebas apologized for his 'manipulated' response to Vinicius Junior.

Racism reared its ugly head in Real Madrid's 1-0 loss to Valencia at the Mestalla last season. Vinicius Junior was the victim as he was targeted by monkey chants by sections of the home crowd. He was sent off in the 90+7th minute for an altercation with Spanish forward Hugo Doro.

The Brazilian claimed he'd dealt with racism throughout his time in La Liga. Tebas hit back at the young forward with a post on X (via The Guardian):

"Before you criticize and insult La Liga, you need to inform yourself well, Vini Jr. Don't let yourself be manipulated."

Tebas backtracked over those comments and insisted he never meant to harm anyone including the Real Madrid star. He told ESPN in an interview a few weeks later:

"I did not want to attack Vinicius, but if most people understood it that way, I need to apologize. It was not my intention, I expressed myself badly, at a bad time."

La Liga has come under increasing criticism for its lack of action against racists. Valencia were fined €45,000 and ordered a partial closure of their stadium for five games after their fans' racist abuse of Vinicius Junior.