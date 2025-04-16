"Needs a dissertation-length apology from this fan base", "Unsung hero" - Fans praise Arsenal star after 5-1 agg. win over Real Madrid

Fans on social media had lots of praise for Jakub Kiwior, who quietly put on a dominant performance that helped Arsenal beat Real Madrid 5-1 on aggregate. He proved himself in the Gunners' quarterfinal Champions League second leg victory at the Santiago Bernabeu today (April 16).

It was a thoroughly composed performance from the Polish defender that helped cement the visitors' route to the semi-finals. Interestingly, there was initial skepticism from fans prior to the game.

Mikel Arteta once again looked to Kiwior, as he had in the first leg, with Gabriel Magalhaes out due to injury. The defender did not disappoint, as he left his mark, limiting Madrid's chances where possible.

The 25-year-old's stats were impressive. He made two blocks, five clearances, and won three duels. He avoided making any serious mistakes when under pressure and was never dribbled past. Despite losing his lone attempt at a tackle, fans took notice of his general defensive awareness and discipline.

Those who may have formerly questioned his role in important games have since changed their minds, as they praised him with comments like these:

"Kiwior needs a dissertation-length apology from this fan base" a fan stated.

"The unsung hero of The Arsenal. ❤️ Jakub Kiwior. Unbelievable. 🇵🇱" another was full of praise.

"Shout out Jakub Kiwior. Silently put in two outrageous performances." a fan was pleased.

"An absolute HEROIC performance over the two legs from Jakub Kiwior. If not for a Saliba mistake, we held Real Madrid to nothing over 2 legs and Kiwior a huge part in that. 👏👏👏" this fan was delighted.

"Kiwior 10/10 at the Bernabeu is killing me" another cried.

Arsenal break Real Madrid hearts to reach first Champions League semi-final in 16 years

Arsenal advanced to their first UEFA Champions League semi-final since 2009 with a dominant performance, defeating Real Madrid 5-1 overall. Mikel Arteta's team will now take on Luis Enrique's Paris Saint-Germain in the semi-finals.

The hosts were hoping for a historic comeback going into the second leg, but Arsenal crushed any hopes with a composed, mature performance. When Thibaut Courtois denied Bukayo Saka a penalty early on, Los Blancos had an opportunity to regain momentum.

However, the game swung further away from the Spanish side as they struggled to capitalize. Shortly after the hour mark, Saka made amends by completing a deft team move to score (65'). Vinicius Junior equalized due to a defensive error by William Saliba (67'), but the Gunners persisted.

Gabriel Martinelli struck at the end, capping a furious counterattack to seal the victory (90+3'). Arsenal supporters can start to dream of a return to the biggest stage in European football with PSG up next, while current holders Real Madrid are out of the competition.

