"Needs to have the game of his life", "Must deliver" - Fans react as 30-year-old star starts for Arsenal in UCL SF against PSG

Fans reacted to Arsenal starting Leandro Trossard against PSG in the UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg at home on Tuesday (April 29). The Gunners are playing their first semi-final in the competition in 15 years.

Mikel Arteta's side are coming off a stunning 5-1 upset of Real Madrid in the last-eight. Following a 3-0 first home win, the Gunners won 2-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu to oust the holders. Meanwhile, PSG beat Aston Villa 4-3 on aggregate, including a 3-2 away defeat in the second leg, to return to the last-four.

Fans, though, aren't enthused to see Trossard starting up front against the visiting Parisians.

One tweeted:

"They're wording it like a double pivot. Trossard needs to have the game of his life."

"Trossard, I am watching you like a hawk. You must deliver," chimed in another.

There were similar reactions from other fans, with one tweeting:

"Today might be difficult with Trossard upfront."

Another commented:

"Trossard better have his shooting boots on."

"Trossard, I'm gonna need suttin SPECIAL tonight bro pls," one tweeted.

Trossard, 30, has 10 goals and eight assists in 50 games across competitions for the Gunners this season. Two goals and two assists in 12 games - have come in the UEFA Champions League, with the other goal contributions coming in the Premier League.

What happened when Arsenal last played PSG in the UEFA Champions League?

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta

Arsenal and PSG met in the UEFA Champions League as recently as this season, in the new-look league phase. The Gunners ran out 2-0 victors at home in the Emirates clash.

The two teams clashed on matchday two in October last year. Following a goalless draw at Atalanta on matchday 1, the Gunners notched up their first win of the competition this season.

Kai Havertz and Bukayo Saka were the first-half scorers for Mikel Arteta's side, with the Parisians unable to muster a response. Havertz's opener was off a Leandro Trossard cross before Saka doubled the Gunners' lead off a set-piece.

