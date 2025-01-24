"Needs to go play in China soon", "Get him out that team ASAP" - Fans slam Manchester United star despite 2-1 win over Rangers

Fans have taken to social media to slam Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot for his performance in their 2-1 win over Rangers in the Europa League. Both sides faced off yesterday (January 23) at Old Trafford, with the Red Devils coming out victorious.

Diogo Dalot was on the pitch for the entire 90 minutes, providing some presence going forward in attack, creating three chances. However, despite having 78 touches on the ball, he struggled to do much else. His crosses and long balls were inaccurate, and he failed to keep up with the physicality of the game, losing four duels.

He was eventually moved back into a centre-back role in a back-three, as Tyrell Malacia replaced him at left wing-back. However, he failed to improve on his performance in any notable way, and fans reacted by slamming him on social media with comments like these:

Trending

"Don’t let that Bruno, Licha, Eriksen, and Yoro performance blind you from the fact that Dalot needs to go play in China soon" one fan warned.

Expand Tweet

"Just get dalot out of that team asap. Toby collyer was outstanding in that midfield park. Bruno leading as a captain salvaging the three points. Zirkizee is just another flop," another fan analyzed the Manchester United players.

Expand Tweet

"Dalot needs to leave" a third simply said.

"Dalot just has passion. He’s not smart at all. It’s so sad" a fourth was not pleased.

"Counted at least 7 times Dalot lost the ball and he stayed on the pitch 😂" a fan mocked.

"Dalot has to be one of the worst players in man [united] history, also so bad" this fan claimed.

Manchester United captain Fernandes reacts after win over Rangers

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes reacted after he led the Red Devils to a 2-1 win over Rangers. After a goalless first half, Jack Butland put the hosts ahead by scoring an own goal, punching the ball into his own net from a Christian Eriksen corner (52').

Cyriel Dessers took advantage of an error from Harry Maguire to score the equalizer (88'). However, the visiting fans' celebrations soon came to a halt, as Bruno Fernandes scored the winning goal just minutes later (90+2') to seal the game. Speaking afterward, he said (via The Sporting News):

"We put ourselves in a difficult position. We had control of the game, we let a split second to lose focus and concede a goal. We controlled the game, but we should be a little more aggressive to try and get the second and third goal to try and close the game."

Manchester United now sit in fourth on the Europa League table. This is a better situation than their Premier League performances this season, as they sit in 13th in England.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback