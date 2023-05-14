Fans online reacted to former Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba suffering another injury in Juventus' Serie A clash against Cremonese on Sunday, May 14.

The French midfielder made his first start for the Bianconeri since his return to the Italian club on Sunday. The midfielder, however, had to be taken off the field in the 24th minute after suffering yet another injury.

The Frenchman had spent the majority of the season on the sidelines. He underwent surgery after picking up a meniscus injury in pre-season and missed the 2022 FIFA World Cup as a result.

After recovering, Pogba was once again out as a result of an unknown injury. While he returned for a brief period of time, the French midfielder tore his abductor muscle and was out of the team as a result.

He has made only nine appearances since returning to Juventus from Manchester united last summer, amassing a total game time of 137 minutes. The clash against Cremonese was Pogba's first start in over a year.

His stay on the pitch, however, was short-lived. After picking up yet another injury, Pogba left the field in tears. Arkadiusz Milik replaced the Frenchman.

Fans reacted with some suggesting that the time for the 30-year-old to hang up the boots has come. One fan wrote:

"Yeah Pogba needs to hang his boots up."

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter Pogba suffered yet another injury blow in his first start since Juventus return:

What are Paul Pogba's stats for Manchester United and Juventus?

Paul Pogba came through Manchester United's academy before completing a free transfer to Juventus in 2012. He spent four seasons in Turin before returning to United for a then-record fee of £89 million in 2016.

The midfielder once again left the Red Devils on a free transfer to rejoin Juventus last summer. Prior to his move, he made 233 appearances for the Red Devils across two spells, scoring 39 goals and providing 51 assists.

Meanwhile, Pogba has made 187 appearances for the Bianconeri so far in his career. The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner has scored 34 goals and has provided 41 assists.

In his heydey, Paul Pogba was one of the finest players in football. However, he has struggled massively with injuries in recent seasons. The prospect of him calling time on his career at the mere age of 30 certainly won't do justice to the player.

