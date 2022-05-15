“Needs to learn” – Liverpool fans identify where Luis Diaz must improve after his performance in FA Cup final against Chelsea

A section of Liverpool fans believe Luis Diaz needs to work on his finishing after missing quite a few chances against Chelsea in the FA Cup final. The Colombian missed some glorious opportunities to score at Wembley on Saturday, May 14.

The Reds, nevertheless, went on to win their eighth FA Cup trophy and their first since 2006. While the match ended 0-0 after 120 minutes as both teams failed to take their chances, Jurgen Klopp's men won 6-5 on penalties to secure the win.

Diaz is a new arrival at Anfield after signing for the Reds from FC Porto in the January transfer window. The Colombian has hit the ground running straightaway and has already become a vital member of Klopp's side.

As things stand, Diaz has scored six goals and provided four assists in 24 appearances for the Reds across all competitions.

Diaz's recent form prompted the German tactician to start him in the FA Cup final against Chelsea. Despite being lively in attack, the 25-year-old winger missed numerous opportunities to score past Edouard Mendy in goal.

Diaz's missed opportunities frustrated Liverpool supporters on Twitter. Some were disappointed with his performance despite him being named 'Man of the Match' in the final.

Diaz was substituted in the first period of extra time and was replaced by Roberto Firmino. According to Sofascore, the 25-year-old winger had four shots off target and even missed one big chance in the game.

Diaz's misses did not come back to haunt Liverpool as they secured a 6-5 win over Chelsea in a penalty shootout. Kostas Tsimikas netted the decisive penalty after Mason Mount had his spot-kick saved by goalkeeper Alisson Becker.

Liverpool have now defeated Chelsea twice in domestic cup finals this season

Jurgen Klopp's side have now won their second trophy of the 2021-22 season. The Reds lifted the Carabao Cup in February prior to winning the FA Cup on Saturday, 14 May. On both occasions, Liverpool defeated Chelsea in the final.

Similar to the FA Cup final, the Carabao Cup final was also won by the Reds in a penalty shootout (11-10) after a goalless 120 minutes.

The Blues, meanwhile, have now lost their third consecutive FA Cup final. They previously lost to Arsenal (2020) and Leicester City (2021) in the final before losing to Liverpool this time around.

Despite failing twice to beat the Reds at Wembley, Chelsea themselves have won two trophies this season. Thomas Tuchel's side lifted the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup earlier this season.

