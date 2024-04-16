"Needs to make them humble tonight", "Madrid legacy starts here" - Fans react as Kylian Mbappe starts for PSG in clash against Barcelona

PSG fans on X expect Kylian Mbappe to shine after he was included in the starting XI to face Barcelona. The two sides are set to face each other in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys (Tuesday, April 16).

Barcelona secured a thrilling 3-2 win in the first leg against Les Parisiens at the Parc des Princes to give themselves a narrow advantage going into the second leg. They will be fancying their chances of booking their spot in the semi-finals as they have only lost two of their last nine UCL games against PSG in the knockout stages, winning four, and drawing three.

Gianluigi Donnarumma starts in goal for the visitors. Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Lucas Hernandez, and Nuno Mendes make up the defense. The midfield consists of Fabian Ruiz, Vitinha, and Warren Zaire-Emery. Bradley Barcola, Ousmane Dembele, and Kylian Mbappe start up front to complete the starting XI.

Mbappe had an underwhelming performance in the first leg, but PSG fans are confident of a better showing today. One fan posted:

"Mbappe needs to make them humble tonight...."

Another fan wrote:

"Mbappe brother your madrid legacy starts here lets see how u start ur madrid career."

Other fan reactions can be viewed below:

"Mbappe will score a brace or hattrick tonight", another fan wrote

"PSG and Mbappe are running that iconic remontada tonight aren’t they", one fan stated

"I trust Kylian Mbappe", one fan exclaimed

"Zaïre-Emery starting tonight, Mbappe down in the middle of attack… Barcelona should be worried", one fan posted

"Mbappé hat- trick tonight. Bookmark this post", one fan boldy predicted

How has Kylian Mbappe fared for PSG this season?

All eyes will be on Kylian Mbappe later today as he aims to help his side defeat Barcelona in the Champions League quarter-finals to boost his chances of winning a maiden UCL trophy. Let's take a look at the 25-year-old's stats for Les Parisiens this season:

Mbappe has had a phenomenal campaign to date, scoring 39 goals and registering nine assists in 41 appearances across all competitions. 24 of his goals have come in Ligue 1 and he is on course to win his sixth Golden Boot in a row.

Kylian Mbappe's feats have also helped PSG challenge for the Ligue 1 trophy. They are currently at the summit of the standings with 63 points from 28 games, 10 points ahead of second-placed Brest, with a game in hand.

