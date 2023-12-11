"Needs to man up" - Ex-Manchester United hero sends strong message to Marcus Rashford amid struggle in form

Former Manchester United star Dwight Yorke has told Marcus Rashford to 'man up' and figure out the solution to his bad form.

Rashford was a standout performer last season, scoring 30 times and laying 11 assists in 56 games. Those numbers have dropped drastically in this campaign, with the forward netting just twice and providing four assists in 20 games across competitions.

Manchester Evening News recently asked Yorke what Rashford could do to improve his form. The three-time Premier League winner replied:

"I think Marcus Rashford needs to figure out the solution to his poor for him by himself. Rashford is not a kid anymore and he's at an age where he should be coming into his peak years. He has to figure that out. It doesn't matter what I'd say, or what the coaches say, he needs to be the one who comes up with the answers.

"Marcus has a lot of international experience and he's been United's top scorer in the past. Poor form is all part of the learning curve, but Marcus needs to man up, figure it out, and play at the level he knows he's capable of."

After missing training due to illness, Rashford could only play the final 11 minutes of his team's 3-0 league loss against Bournemouth at Old Trafford on 9 December. He won four duels during that cameo but failed to get a shot away or create a chance for his teammates.

Manchester United face UEFA Champions League elimination

Manchester United have been woeful in the UEFA Champions League group stages so far. Bayern Munich were always going to be tough opponents.

But when the Red Devils were drawn with Galatasaray and Copenhagen in Group A, many expected the English side to qualify comfortably. That hasn't been the case, with Erik ten Hag's men amassing a paltry four points from five matches so far.

Somehow, they are still in the picture for qualification to the knockout rounds. If Copenhagen and Galatasaray play out a draw at the Parken, then Manchester United can qualify for the last 16 with a win over Bayern at Old Trafford on 12 December.

That is easier said than done. Bayern, with 13 points, have qualified as group winners already and beat Manchester United 4-3 at the Allianz Arena earlier this season.