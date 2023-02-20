"Needs a reality check" - Gabby Agbonlahor slams Chelsea star for 'silly' contract demands, urges club to 'let him go on a free'

Former Aston Villa striker Gabby Agbonlahor is bemused by Chelsea attacker Mason Mount's contract demands, considering his poor form this season. The 24-year-old has struggled, scoring just three goals and contributing six assists in 31 games across competitions.

Mount's contract at Stamford Bridge expires in 2024, and he has been in talks over a new deal. He currently earns £80,000 a week. However, he's demanding around £300,000 to become one of the highest earners at the club, per TalkSPORT.

Agbonlahor is surprised by Mount's demands and thinks that the Englishman needs a reality check, telling Football Insider:

"This season Mason Mount has not done anywhere near enough to demand that kind of money. He should be having a wage decrease rather than an increase."

Mount was poor in Chelsea's 1-0 defeat to Southampton on Saturday (February 18). He was withdrawn in the second half, and Agbonlahor feels Graham Potter's best XI doesn't include the midfielder:

“He has not done enough for me, and when Graham Potter plays his best side at Chelsea, Mason Mount isn’t in it. I feel he needs a reality check, to be honest."

He added:

"He’s not as good as he thinks, and he’s not a guaranteed starter at Chelsea, so he can’t be making silly demands. I’d let him go on a free when his contract expires.”

⚡️ @clinicalkai Mason Mount’s last 33 games for Chelsea:



•3 goals

•3 assists

•3 big chances created Mason Mount’s last 33 games for Chelsea:•3 goals•3 assists•3 big chances created https://t.co/zAeg8FpXv1

Despite Mount underperforming, he's not short of suitors. Liverpool and Juventus have both been touted with interest in the Blues attacker.

The forward rose up the ranks at Stamford Bridge before making his senior debut in 2019. He has gone on to score 33 goals and provide 37 assists in 191 games across competitions.

Chelsea's Kepa Arrizabalaga refuses to blame side's woeful form on new signings

Kepa comments on his side's slump.

Chelsea have spent over £600 million since Todd Boehly became the cooperating owner of the west London club in May. Potter was appointed as manager in September, succeeding Thomas Tuchel.

There have evidently been seismic changes at Stamford Bridge, but the results haven't improved. Their loss to Southampton was their eighth league defeat of the season. Potter's side have won just one game in ten outings across competitions.

Kepa has spoken to the club's website regarding the side's struggles. The Spanish goalkeeper, though, refused to blame the team's woes on new players adapting:

“Everything is going against us right now; we are in a bad moment, and we have to stick together. We have a big squad, a lot of players and a lot of quality, but the things they are not going well."

Kepa added:

“But it is not because we changed six or five or one player; it is more general; we are not doing well; it is clear, and we have to improve. It is time to stick together and time to work, work and work.”

Hayters TV @HaytersTV



youtube.com/watch?v=owMXJ9… A reporter told Graham Potter that @ChelseaFC fans were calling him 'the worst manager in the club's history' A reporter told Graham Potter that @ChelseaFC fans were calling him 'the worst manager in the club's history' 😳🔗 youtube.com/watch?v=owMXJ9… https://t.co/dh6ya0YbGJ

The Blues travel to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday (February 26). They trail their fourth-placed rivals by 11 points in tenth place.

