"Needs regular football" – Pundit says 3 Premier League clubs would be perfect fit for 24-year-old Arsenal star

Former Arsenal youth player Jay Bothroyd has named three Premier League sides as Eddie Nketiah's potential summer destinations.

Nketiah, 24, has established himself as a vital squad member for his boyhood club since making his debut in 2017. He has helped them lift a total of two trophies so far, including the 2019-20 FA Cup crown.

A right-footed striker blessed with pace and shooting, the Englishman featured in 39 games across competitions last campaign. He scored nine goals and laid out three assists in 1859 first-team minutes.

Taking to Twitter, Bothroyd claimed that Crystal Palace, Everton and West Ham United could prove to be a great fit for Nketiah. He wrote:

"When Eddie signed a new 100,000-per-week deal, it was just to get him back under contract so they could sell this summer. To be honest, it's great for both parties, he needs regular football for his career. Palace, Everton and West Ham would be good for him."

Nketiah, whose contract is set to expire in June 2027, could opt to depart Arsenal soon as Gunners boss Mikel Arteta is currently aiming to revamp his ranks. He might also struggle to get regular minutes next season following the completion of Kai Havertz's signing.

Should Nketiah join either Crystal Palace or Everton or West Ham this summer, he would find it comparatively easier to cement a first-team spot.

Nketiah, who has netted 32 goals in 139 matches for the Gunners so far, would pop up as an option beside Odsonne Edouard at Palace. He would provide competition to Dominic Calvert-Lewin at the Toffees. Finally, he could displace Gianluca Scamacca at David Moyes' side.

Inter Milan eye move for Arsenal forward as replacement for Romelu Lukaku: Reports

According to Todofichajes, Inter Milan are keen to snap up Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun ahead of the upcoming 2023-24 season. They are currently on the hunt for a replacement for Romelu Lukaku.

Balogun, 21, has emerged as one of the top offensive talents in Europe following his season-long loan spell at Reims. He registered 22 goals and three assists in 39 games for the Ligue 1 outfit last season.

Apart from Simone Inzaghi's team, AC Milan are also interested in luring the player away from Arsenal this summer. RB Leipzig, Marseille and AS Monaco are also keeping tabs, as per The Athletic.

Lukaku, meanwhile, endured a poor campaign by his usual standards last time around, scoring 14 goals in 37 matches. The 30-year-old's future at Chelsea is believed to be uncertain as of now.

