"Needs to remember Liverpool have only won one title in 30 years!" - Roy Keane responds to Reds player's comments after Manchester United draw

Manchester United icon Roy Keane took a sly dig at Liverpool skipper Virgil van Dijk after the latter insisted they were the only team trying to win on Sunday. Jurgen Klopp's men were held to a frustrating 0-0 draw against the Red Devils in their Premier League clash at Anfield on December 17.

Liverpool were billed as the heavy favorites to take all three points against Erik ten Hag and Co. going into the game today. The away side had lost 12 out of their 24 games across all competitions and had suffered a humiliating 7-0 defeat in the same fixture last season.

The Merseysiders landed a total of 34 shots and had 69% possession, compared to United's six shots and 31% possession. However, they were unable to break the deadlock, dropping two points in the process.

Virgil van Dijk expressed his frustrations following the game, taking aim at Manchester United's tactics of defending deep and only attacking on the counter. He said (via @UtdPlug):

"There was only one team trying to win the game but unfortunately it did not happen. We were superior in all aspects, they were hoping to hurt us on the counter and they are buzzing with a point."

Roy Keane didn't take too kindly at the Dutchman's comments, reminding him of the Reds' fortunes in the last 30 years. He said on Sky Sports (via UtdPlug):

"He needs to remember Liverpool have only won one title in 30 years!"

He added:

"He said #mufc were buzzing and one team came to play. Yeah, I've come to Anfield many times with Manchester United where Liverpool were in a tough place and were happy with a draw. The bottom line is that the most important stat is the scoreline. Liverpool had chances and didn't take them. That's their own fault."

The Merseysiders are now second in the Premier League standings with 38 points from 17 games, one point behind leaders Arsenal. On the other hand, Manchester United are seventh with 28 points.

Liverpool vs Manchester United: Who was the Player of the Match?

Liverpool statistically dominated the game against Manchester United but were unable to make the most of any of their opportunities in their 0-0 draw. Let's take a look at who the Player of the Match was.

As per FotMob, Trent Alexander-Arnold was given the highest rating of any player on the pitch (8.9). The 25-year-old right-back was unfortunate not to score in the second half, with his long-range effort narrowly missing the bottom-left corner.

Alexander-Arnold created six big chances, completed both of his dribbles and made 24 passes into the final third. He also won all three of his tackles, made eight recoveries, and won seven duels.