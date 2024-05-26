"Needs to be replaced", "the fraud is so bad" - Barcelona fans slam 32-year-old star for 'disappointing' performance in 2-1 win against Sevilla

Barcelona fans have taken to social media to slam goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen for his sub-par performance in their 2-1 win over Sevilla in La Liga on Sunday, May 26. La Blaugrana have finished the 2023-24 La Liga season in second place with 85 points from 38 matches.

In his last game as Barcelona manager, Xavi opted to start his first-choice goalkeeper Ter Stegen, and the shot-stopper had a generally strong performance, making five important saves. However, he arguably could have done a better job at preventing the goal he conceded at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

Boubakary Soumare started off the move by getting past defender Andreas Christensen, before providing a pinpoint pass for Youssef En-Nesyri to run onto. The striker put his effort through Ter Stegen's legs at the near post from a tight angle.

Although goals from Robert Lewandowski and Fermin Lopez secure the win for Barca, their fans were unhappy with Ter Stegen's performance. They took to social media to air their complaints:

"If not for ffp I'd say keep him but as a #2 . He needs to be replaced. Given his wages we will need to sell him. He's not up it any more," a fan complained.

"Lol the fraud is so bad… He should leave tbh.." another fan noted.

"Why does he stay so relaxed as if it's not his duty," a fan questioned.

"Very lazy always keeping same position whenever the ball go in," yet another fan added.

"I’m imagining if he was in Onana’s position,he would concede double the goals Onana has conceded," another added.

"I swear. He’s terrible. We keep telling them. Past glory won’t get us anywhere. Ter Stegen is finished," a fan noted.

Others added:

Xavi Hernandez set to leave Barcelona with "clear conscience"

Ahead of their final game of the season against Sevilla, Xavi Hernandez spoke about his exit from the club. La Blaugrana have been heavily linked with former Bayern Munich boss Hansi Flick, who looks set to take up the job next season.

Speaking to the press ahead of their win over Sevilla, Xavi said (via AP):

“These have obviously been tough days, but my conscience is clear. I have been here two-and-a-half years. It has not been easy. But I think that we can feel proud of the work we have done.”

The manager notably led Barcelona to the La Liga title last season, before enduring a trophyless campaign this time around.