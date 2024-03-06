"Needs to be rested" - Manchester City fans unhappy with star's inclusion in XI to face Copenhagen in UCL fixture

Manchester City fans have hit out at Pep Guardiola for opting to start Rodri in their side's UEFA Champions League last 16 encounter with FC Copenhagen tonight (March 6).

The Cityzens head into tonight's game 3-1 up on aggregate after a comfortable victory at Parken. Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, and Phil Foden were on target for the reigning European champions.

Guardiola's men are expected to prevail tonight and book their place in the quarterfinals. But, they may have one eye on this weekend as they face Liverpool in a top-of-the-table Premier League clash on Sunday (March 10).

It looks as though Guardiola has one eye on that crucial encounter with the Merseysiders at Anfield. The Spanish coach has made seven changes to the side that beat Manchester United 3-1 in the Manchester Derby last Sunday.

Ederson continues in goal, with Rico Lewis, Manuel Akanji, and Josko Gvardiol coming into the starting lineup. They line up in defense alongside Ruben Dias, who has been a mainstay in Manchester City's side this season.

Meanwhile, Mateo Kovacic is handed a start and replaces John Stones in midfield. The Croatian will sit alongside Rodri who Guardiola hasn't been tempted to rest ahead of the Liverpool game.

Rodri has been an ever-present for City this season, making 34 appearances across competitions. He's bagged seven goals and provided nine assists and he's only missed game time due to suspension.

In-form Norweigan youngster Oscar Bobb, Julian Alvarez, and Matheus Nunes are given starts. They line up behind Erling Haaland who scored Manchester City's third in the comeback win against their crosscity rivals.

However, one fan isn't happy to see Rodri starting with such an important league clash on the horizon:

"Rodri needs to be rested wtf."

Here's how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to Guardiola's decision to start the Spaniard:

Pep Guardiola insists Rodri was just as important to Manchester City's treble triumph as Erling Haaland

Pep Guardiola hailed Rodri.

Guardiola waxed lyrical about Rodri ahead of tonight's game by stressing how important he was last season. The Spain international scored a famous winner in Manchester City's 1-0 win against Inter Milan in the Champions League final.

Haaland came in for much of the praise following City's treble triumph. But, Guardiola pointed out his holding midfielder's contribution (via manchestercity.news):

"All the success we had in the last years, especially the last one, last season, without Rodri, it’s the same level as Erling [Haaland]. Without the goals Erling scores, without the presence of Rodri, it would not be possible."

Rodri, 27, appeared 56 times across competitions last season, posting four goals and seven assists. He was crucial at the heart of Guardiola's midfield, constantly putting out fires and helping his side in transition.