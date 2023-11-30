"Needs to be rested", "Why on earth" - Fans concerned with Jurgen Klopp's decision to start Liverpool superstar vs LASK in the UEL

Liverpool fans feel Jurgen Klopp should have rested Mohamed Salah in their side's UEFA Europa League meeting with LASK tonight (November 30).

The Reds have already booked their place in the last 16 of the Europa League but can clinch Group E with victory at Anfield tonight. Klopp has fielded a strong side to take on the Austrian outfit who they beat 3-1 away from home in the reverse fixture.

Caimohen Kelleher starts in goal, with Joe Gomez, Ibrahima Konates, Jarrell Quansah, and Konstantinos Tsimikas in defense. Reds goalkeeper Alisson Becker isn't in the squad after suffering an injury late on his side's 1-1 draw with Manchester City last weekend.

Meanwhile, Endo joins Ryan Gravenberch and Havey Elliot in midfield. Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo join Salah in a fierce Liverpool front three.

Salah has been in excellent form this season, bagging 12 goals and five assists in 18 games across competitions. He's found the net twice in four Europa League outings.

The Egyptian superstar has continued to be Liverpool's protagonist following a summer of uncertainty over his future. He was heavily linked with a move to Saudi Pro League giants Al-Ittihad but the Merseysiders rejected a reported £150 million bid, per ESPN.

The Reds are looking to mount a title challenge and face a tricky Fulham side at Anfield on Sunday (December 3). Thus, some fans wanted to see Salah given a rest against LASK.

One fan wanted the Egypt international to be rested:

"Salah needs to be rested really. Fulham is waiting on weekend."

Another fan feels Klopp is wasting minutes on the Liverpool hero:

"Why on earth are we wasting minutes on Tsimikas and Salah given what is to follow?"

Here's how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to Klopp's decision to start the 31-year-old:

Anton Ferdinand would rather play against Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus than Liverpool's Darwin Nunez

Darwin Nunez has been in fine form for Liverpool.

The Gunners' Gabriel Jesus and the Merseysiders' Darwin Nunez are regarded as two of the Premier League's best frontmen. Their playing styles have caused all sorts of problems for defenders.

Jesus has bagged five goals and two assists in 13 games across competitions. The Brazilian is renowned for his hold-up play and intricate skillset with the ball at his feet.

Meanwhile, Nunez differs from the former Manchester City striker as his game rests on his pace and power. The Uruguayan frontman has posted seven goals and six assists in 18 games across competitions.

Anton Ferdinand was given the difficult task of choosing which of the two forwards he'd rather play against. The former West Ham United defender chose Jesus because Nunez takes the opposition back towards their own goal (via TBRFootball):

"I’d rather play against Jesus, do you want to know why? Nunez takes you back towards your own goal, Jesus doesn’t, he doesn’t run. That’s fine, he’s a top player, I really like him, but for a defender you’d rather play against someone you can’t get the ball off of at the halfway line but on the edge of the box you can leave them."

Nunez doesn't start for Liverpool against LASK tonight but, he has been named on the bench. He's managed two goals and as many assists in four Europa League outings.