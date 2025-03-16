"Needs to shut up and be calm" - Atletico CEO slams Real Madrid's Thibaut Courtois, asks him to be a 'gentleman'

Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo has slammed Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois for his comments about the club after their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second-leg clash. Los Blancos defeated Rojiblancos 4-2 on penalties after a 2-2 draw on aggregate after extra time.

However, the match was marred by Julian Alvarez's controversial disallowed goal during the shootout. The Argentine was adjudged to have touched the ball twice as he fired his spot-kick beyond Courtois. The decision to chalk off Alvarez's goal did not sit well with Diego Simeone, and the Atleti manager criticized the referee and VAR.

Courtois, in turn, hit back at Simeone and Atletico, stating that he was tired of their victimhood. He said (via Madrid Xtra):

"Simeone's words that it was unfair to disallow Julián Álvarez's penalty? I think UEFA sees it clearly. I'm tired of this victimhood, of always crying about things like this."

When questioned about Courtois' comments, Enrique Cerezo replied (via Madrid Xtra):

"Courtois needs to shut up and be calm. He should be grateful he was at Atleti. He's a great goalkeeper, but he has to do what he did with us: be a gentleman."

Courtois spent three seasons at Atletico on loan from Chelsea between 2011 and 2014. During his time at the Spanish club, the Belgian shot-stopper established himself as a world-class player. He won the league, Copa del Rey, Europa League, UEFA Super Cup, and a Champions League runners-up medal with Atleti.

The 32-year-old rejoined Chelsea in 2014 before signing for Real Madrid four years later. In 154 appearances for Rojiblancos, he conceded 125 goals and kept 76 clean sheets.

What Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti said when asked if he'd watch Atletico vs Barcelona

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelloti confirmed that he will watch the clash between fellow title rivals Atletico Madrid and Barcelona on Sunday, March 16. The LaLiga title race has been a three-horse situation with Madrid, Barca, and Atleti all within range of each other in the standings.

Los Blancos reclaimed the top spot on the table following a 2-1 away win at Villarreal on Saturday, March 15. After the win, Ancelotti was asked if he'd keep an eye on the clash between his other rivals at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano. He said (via Madrid Universal):

"It was important to win today (against Villarreal). I'm going to watch it (Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid) because it will be an entertaining match for a fan. And tomorrow I'm going to be a football fan."

Real Madrid are atop the standings with 60 points from 28 games. Barcelona are in second position with 57 points from 26 matches, while Atletico Madrid are third with 56 points in 27 games.

