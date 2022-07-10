"Needs to have a strong mentality and be a natural leader" - Sagna names 3 'outstanding' candidates who could be named Arsenal captain

Former Arsenal defender Bacary Sagna believes Gabriel Magalhaes, Aaron Ramsdale and Bukayo Saka could be contenders to become the next Gunners captain.

Mikel Arteta's side have run through three captains over the last three years. Granit Xhaka held the armband briefly in 2019 before handing it over to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. After the Gabonese was stripped off the captaincy midway through last season, Alexandre Lacazette led the club for the rest of the campaign.

However, Lacazette has now left the Gunners, securing a move back to Olympique Lyonnais on a free transfer this summer. That means Arteta needs to select a new captain before the start of an extremely pivotal 2022-23 season.

Sagna, who played under Cesc Fabregas and Robin van Persie during his seven-year stint at Arsenal, listed the qualities he believes a captain must have. When asked who he would appoint as the Gunners' next captain, he told Lord Ping:

"It’s difficult for me to say categorically because I don’t see these players every day, but whoever steps up and takes the armband will be someone who must have a positive impact on the team. A captain needs to have a strong mentality and be a natural leader."

The Frenchman named Gabriel, Ramsdale and Saka as 'outstanding' candidates for the captaincy, adding:

"I think there are three outstanding candidates who possess the qualities any team looks for in a captain. Gabriel could be a contender; I think Ramsdale has shown his personality, although I personally prefer a captain outfield rather than in goal, and then you have Saka who is the future of the team and has shown his commitment and quality every time he plays for Arsenal."

Sagna made 284 appearances for the Gunners between 2007 and 2014, scoring five goals and laying out 27 assists. He lifted the FA Cup in his final season for the club before moving to Manchester City.

Aaron Ramsdale, Gabriel and Bukayo Saka impressed for Arsenal last season

Many felt the Gunners overpaid for Ramsdale when they signed him from AFC Bournemouth for an initial fee of £24 million last summer. However, the 24-year-old has become an integral part of Arteta's side, recording 15 shutouts in 39 games across competitions last season.

Gabriel, meanwhile, formed a promising centre-back partnership with Ben White to help the Gunners finish fifth in the Premier League. Aside from offering solidity to the backline, the Brazilian also scored five goals in 35 league outings.

Saka was easily Arsenal's best attacking player last season and was their top-scorer across competitions.

The 20-year-old netted 12 times in 43 games and also laid out seven assists.

