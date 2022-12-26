"Negotiation of enormous magnitude" - Al Nassr sporting director drops hint about huge move for Cristiano Ronaldo 

Al Nassr FC's sporting director Marcelo Salazar believes patience is the key to the potential signing of Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

Al Nassr, a soccer club based in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, has expressed interest in bringing Ronaldo to their team with a reported offer of a humongous £200 million, but the Portuguese superstar is still vying to continue playing in top tier European leagues.

This potential transfer, if it were to happen, would be a "negotiation of enormous magnitude", as Ronaldo is one of the most famous and successful soccer players in the world, said the club's sporting director.

A mock-up of Ronaldo in Al-Nassr colors as imagined by Spanish publication Marca

According to a report by Diario AS, Salazar spoke about the Ronaldo's situation and the recent developments around his potential arrival, saying:

"Let's wait and see how things unfold until the end of the year. As you can see, this is a negotiation of enormous magnitude, not only for the club, but for the country and for world football, and which has to be conducted by higher authorities.''

He added,

"What I can say is that Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the best in football history. He has always been an example for me as an athlete, for the will he shows to win.''

Former Real Madrid and Juventus striker Ronaldo is a free agent after his controversial exit from Manchester United before the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Rumors of his arrival at the Saudi-based club have been swirling ever since.

Morocco v Portugal: Quarter Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

This news has caused a stir in the soccer world, as a move to Al Nassr would represent a significant change for Ronaldo. The Saudi Arabian league is not as competitive as the Italian Serie A or the Spanish La Liga, where Cristiano Ronaldo has previously played. However, Al Nassr is a wealthy club and could potentially offer Ronaldo a lucrative contract that could entice him to make the move.

If Cristiano Ronaldo were to join Al Nassr, it would be a major coup for the club. He is one of the most well-known and successful soccer players of all time, having won numerous individual and team accolades throughout his career. His presence on the team would not only boost Al Nassr's on-field performance, but it would also bring a significant amount of attention and publicity to the club.

Premier League club Chelsea preparing to sign eight players in the winter transfer window including Cristiano Ronaldo and Rafael Leao

Chelsea Football Club is reportedly set to make a splash in the winter transfer window, with eight new signings reportedly on the horizon. Club manager Graham Potter has prepared a list of top targets that he will be pursuing as soon as the winter transfer window opens for all European clubs.

#KTBFFH @ChelseaNewsApp Chelsea tipped to sign eight players in January transfer window including Leao and Ronaldo: football.london/chelsea-fc/tra… Chelsea tipped to sign eight players in January transfer window including Leao and Ronaldo: football.london/chelsea-fc/tra…

According to Football London, the London club is looking to bolster its attacking options, with AC Milan's Rafael Leao and free agent Cristiano Ronaldo said to be among the top targets.

While neither deal has been officially confirmed, it is believed that Chelsea are willing to spend big to bring in top talent as they look to cement their place in the top four of the Premier League. Wilfried Zaha, Alexis McAllister, Sofyan Ambrabat, and Jude Bellingham are the other big names included in Potter's list.

Poll : 0 votes