"Negotiations at very advanced stages" - Fabrizio Romano claims Qatari club are closing in on deal to sign PSG superstar

According to Fabrizio Romano, Qatari club Al Arabi are close to signing Marco Verrati from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the summer transfer market. The midfielder has long been linked with a move away from the Parisian side.

Verratti has been a long term servant for the French giants, having been a part of the team for over a decade. The Italian midfielder joined the Ligue 1 giants back in 2012 and has so far made 416 appearances for the club, scoring 11 goals and providing 61 assists across competitions.

Verratti, 30, still has a lot of time left in his playing career. Hence, him potentially joining Al Arabi could come as a surprise. The player was previously linked with clubs like Chelsea in the summer window.

According to reports, newly minted PSG manager Luis Enrique has reportedly informed Verratti that he won't be a part of the team in the future. That is one of the reasons why the midfielder is pursuing a move away and could end up in the Middle-East. The player was previously the subject of interest of Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal.

Paul Breitner launched a stunning attack on former PSG attacker Neymar

Neymar recently completed a move to Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal from PSG. Germany legend Paul Breitner has now gone on a brutal verbal attack on the Brazilian superstar.

Breitner thanked the Saudi side for buying Neymar and had choice words for the Brazilian, saying: (via BILD):

"Thank you very much, dear Saudis, for buying Mr. Neymar. He has been one of the most left-wing footballers under the sun in the last ten years. (He is) one of the greatest actors, who only marks, only acts - lousy, a left-wing bacilli. We don’t have to endure it anymore.”

Neymar, meanwhile, is yet to make his debut for the SPL side. According to journalist Bruno Andrade, the player has already started training with the ball and is in line to make his debut against Al-Ittihad.