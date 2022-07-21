"Negotiations are still ongoing" - Fabrizio Romano confirms Chelsea and Barcelona target has been left out of club's squad

Chelsea and Barcelona target Jules Kounde has reportedly been left out of Sevilla's squad for their pre-season friendly against Sporting CP, as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Kounde, 23, has two years left on his deal at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium. He been the talk of the town this summer. While the Blues have reignited their interest in the defender, the Blaugrana are also rumoured to be interested in his services.

Earlier, Romano reported that Chelsea were close to completing a £55 million deal for Kounde, claiming Thursday to be a key day for negotiations. The Blues have offered a five-year contract to the 23-year-old, who is also being monitored by Barcelona. Romano has now reported:

"Official. Jules Koundé has been left out of Sevilla's squad for upcoming pre-season friendly in Portugal, as negotiations are still ongoing. It was already decided internally, as Sevilla are in talks to sell Koundé this week."

A quick centre-back with an eye for a pass, Kounde has been a stalwart in Sevilla's backline since his arrival from Bordeaux for £21.4 million in the summer of 2019. Last season, he registered three goals and an assist in 44 appearances across competitions.

Although Chelsea are ahead in the race for Kounde, the Blaugrana are not that far behind, despite not submitting a bid for the player yet. As per journalist Gerard Romero, Barcelona have agreed a four-year deal for the player. Blaugrana sporting director Mateu Alemany has been in constant touch with his Sevilla counterpart Monchi for the services of the centre-back.

Chelsea and Barcelona set for another battle after Raphinha transfer saga

Earlier this month, Barcelona secured Brazilian forward Raphinha from Leeds United in a deal worth up to £55 million. The Blaugrana were locked in a tussle with the Blues since June before the 25-year-old penned a five-year deal at the Camp Nou.

Raphinha marked his debut for his new club with a goal and two assists in the 6-0 pre-season friendly win Inter Miami at the DRV PNK Stadium in Florida on July 19.

Currently, the two clubs are going toe-to-toe in the race for Kounde. While the Blues hope to rope in a new partner for new centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly, the Blaugrana aim to snap up Kounde to partner Ronald Araujo at the heart of defence. Veteran Gerard Pique is expected to be demoted to the bench.

