Neil Warnock names 3 Premier League managers better than Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson

Former Crystal Palace boss Neil Warnock reckons Arsene Wenger, Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp are better Premier League managers than Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson.

Ferguson took the reins at Manchester United in 1986. During his 27 years in charge, the Scot guided the Red Devils to more than 30 trophies, including 13 Premier League titles and two Champions League crowns.

Thus, he is widely regarded as the best manager in Premier League history. However, former Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock does not share this view.

Asked by talkSPORT to pick his top five managers in Premier League history, Warnock first named former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger. Warnock hailed the Frenchman for changing the outlook on modern footballers, while also revolutionizing English football.

“Since the Premier League started if I was picking my top five managers, I would pick Arsene Wenger as the number one. Only because he changed the whole outlook on modern footballers," Warnock said. He brought so many things in that had never been thought of. The nutritionist, the fitness guys, video, technology. He changed the whole course of it when he came into the Premier League.”

Jason Soutar @jbsoutar Sir Alex Ferguson: “I won 13 leagues but I was never near going through a season undefeated. The achievement stands above everything else, and it was Arsene’s.” Sir Alex Ferguson: “I won 13 leagues but I was never near going through a season undefeated. The achievement stands above everything else, and it was Arsene’s.” https://t.co/hxG0fcAGYe

Warnock placed Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola in second spot and Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp in third on his list of top five managers. However, the former QPR boss feels Klopp could soon become the best in the business.

“His influence on the parks and the lower down leagues has been fantastic, so I’d put Pep second. I would put Klopp third because I think he’s just beginning and he will get even better. But his outlook and everything he has done at the club and the future with the kids – I think he has got another 10 years coming forward. So I think he’s third at the minute, but could easily be number one in a couple of years," Warnock said.

Warnock then placed Ferguson in fourth place, pointing out how the Manchester United legend remained at the top for a long time. However, Warnock feels coaching was all about man-management in the Scot's era.

“Fourth, I would probably go with Sir Alex [Ferguson] just in front of Jose Mourinho because he has done it for longer. I just think he was in an era where it was all about man-management, it wasn’t down to all the backroom staff, and Sir Alex was probably the best at that.”

Manchester United have not won the Premier League since Sir Alex Ferguson's departure

Sir Alex Ferguson called time on his managerial career at the end of the 2012-13 season after guiding Manchester United to the Premier League title.

The Red Devils have been managed by the likes of David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer since Ferguson's departure. However, none of them have been able to win the Premier League title with Manchester United.

UtdFaithfuls @UtdFaithfuls Manchester United are currently the WORST run club in the Premier League.



Sir Alex Ferguson's many years of hardwork being undone. Forget about past glory, we're becoming average. SAD. Manchester United are currently the WORST run club in the Premier League.Sir Alex Ferguson's many years of hardwork being undone. Forget about past glory, we're becoming average. SAD.

Ferguson still works closely with Manchester United and played a key role in persuading Cristiano Ronaldo to return to the club this past summer.

Edited by Arvind Sriram