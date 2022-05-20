“Neither club really knows what the future holds” – Mark Lawrenson makes his prediction ahead of Chelsea vs Watford

BBC Pundit Mark Lawrenson has given his predictions for Chelsea's final Premier League game of the season against Watford.

The Blues will draw the curtains upon their 2021-22 campaign at Stamford Bridge this Sunday with the visit of the already-relegated Hornets. Despite their rusty form in the last few weeks, Thomas Tuchel's side were able to secure third place with a 1-1 draw against Leicester City on Thursday, May 19. The result also confirmed their participation in next season's UEFA Champions League.

B/R Football @brfootball Chelsea have qualified for the 2022-23 Champions League Chelsea have qualified for the 2022-23 Champions League ✅ https://t.co/RxQCi1QIIY

Yet, there will be a hint of disappointment for being unable to win anything in the 2022 calendar year, having lifted the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup in the first-half of the season.

Lawrenson believes that Chelsea will be happy to put this one behind them. In his column for BBC Sport, he wrote:

"For very different reasons, both of these clubs will be glad to see the back of the 2021-22 season. A return to the Championship awaits Watford, while Chelsea have already secured a top-four finish but will end a turbulent campaign without a domestic trophy."

Chelsea were riddled with key injuries once again this season and underwent a change of ownership after Roman Abramovich was sanctioned by the UK government following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Throw in two cup final defeats after penalty shootouts, and the Blues must feel they've been seriously down on luck this season.

Conn @ConnCFC 3rd place is Chelsea’s. Last game vs Watford I hope Tuchel experiments. This long, tiring season is over finally lmao 3rd place is Chelsea’s. Last game vs Watford I hope Tuchel experiments. This long, tiring season is over finally lmao

Going forward, Stamford Bridge is set to witness wholesale changes with some of Chelsea's key players on the verge of leaving as a rebuild beckons. Watford, following their relegation, could also see plenty of chops and changes after a woeful season.

Reflecting on the same, Lawrenson further wrote:

"Neither club really knows what the future holds, either. The Hornets could see a lot of ins and outs over the summer, and the same goes for the Blues squad too."

The 64-year-old then predicted a narrow 2-0 win for the hosts.

Chelsea set for joint highest finish since 2016-17 title glory

The Blues have been unable to win the Premier League after their 2016-17 glory but are now on course to achieve their joint-highest finish since then.

In the last four seasons, they've only finished higher than fourth on one occasion - in 2018-19 when Maurizio Sarri led them into third place. They're set to repeat the feat this time around as well, unless they lose and Tottenham Hotspur improbably manage to beat Norwich City by 17 goals.

Edited by Parimal