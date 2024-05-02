"Neither of them give you a moment’s peace!” - Gabriel Jesus names Arsenal duo as toughest opponents in training

Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus has picked defenders Gabriel Magalhaes and Takehiro Tomiyasu as the toughest players to go up against at the training ground.

The Gunners have maintained the best defensive record in the Premier League this season, having conceded the least number of goals (28). The north Londoners have also registered 16 clean sheets this term, topping the leaderboard in that respect as well.

Magalhaes has been instrumental to Arsenal's defensive prowess this campaign. He has registered 33 Premier League appearances and helped his side maintain 13 of those clean sheets.

Meanwhile, Tomiyasu has registered 19 Premier League appearances, partly due to his calf issues this season. The Japanese defender, a right-back, has been deployed in 16 games this term as a left-back with Mikel Arteta preferring Ben White on the right.

During a quick-fire Q&A session with the club's in-house media, Jesus was asked who the toughest player is to play in training. The Brazilian said (via the club's official website):

“Gabriel, or maybe Tomiyasu. Neither of them give you a moment’s peace!”

Jesus has been productive when fully fit for the Gunners this season. The Brazilian, who joined Arsenal from Manchester City for £45 million in 2022, has contributed eight goals and seven assists in 33 appearances across competitions.

Jesus has had multiple spells on the sidelines this campaign, due to hamstring and knee injuries, missing 16 games so far. The Gunners are now reportedly open to selling him this summer.

Gabriel Jesus sends message to Arsenal fans during title run-in

Gabriel Jesus has sent an encouraging message to Arsenal fans as they enter the final stages of their Premier League title race against Manchester City.

Mikel Arteta's side currently lead the table, a point ahead of City. However, the reigning English champions have a game in hand and remain virtually in pole position to defend their crown.

With only three games left to go in the campaign, Jesus has issued a rallying call to the club's fanbase. He has urged them to offer continuous support even if things don't go their way this season.

The Arsenal striker said:

"Please keep supporting us and believing in us, and sometimes if that doesn’t work, keep supporting us! Because football is like this – sometimes you win, sometimes not, but we are working hard to make the fans happy and we’re going in the right direction to fight for titles every season."

He added:

"It doesn’t happen straight away. Last year was important but unfortunately we didn’t win. We’re fighting again this year and if we don’t win it this time we’ll go again next season. That’s the most important thing."

The north London side will next host Bournemouth on Saturday, May 4.