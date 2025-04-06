"Neither side did anywhere near enough to win the game" - Paul Scholes weighs in on Manchester United's draw against Manchester CIty

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes believes that neither his former side nor Manchester City played well enough to get all three points in the 196th Manchester derby. The Red Devils settled for a goalless draw as they hosted their local rivals City in the Premier League on Sunday (April 6).

Before the game kicked off, the excitement surrounding it wasn’t huge as both teams are currently going through a rough patch. The first half was very much tentative as both sides recorded one shot on target each. The second half offered a brighter spark, but the overall match was far from what one expects from a derby of such magnitude.

Scholes didn’t hold back in his evaluation of the performance of both teams, highlighting the lack of intensity displayed throughout the 90 minutes. The legendary midfielder said:

“Neither side did anywhere near enough to win the game. Manchester City had nice possession, Manchester United on the counter-attack had half-chances. Other than that, it feels like both sides need the Premier League to end pretty quickly.”

The result left Manchester United rooted in the 13th position, while Manchester City also remained in the fifth position on the Premier League table.

"I think we did well" – Ruben Amorim happy with Manchester United's performance after 0-0 draw with Manchester City

Ruben Amorim was impressed with his team’s performance after they shared the spoils with their local rivals Manchester City at Old Trafford. Amorim claimed they played differently against their neighbors compared to their display in their 1-0 loss to Nottingham Forest on Tuesday.

The United boss told BBC Match of the Day:

"I think we did well. We played a different game compared to Nottingham Forest last week. I know the excitement is not the same when you are not fighting for big things, changes the excitement of the derby. "

Meanwhile, City boss Pep Guardiola insisted that they were in control but couldn’t hurt the Red Devils in the first half.

"We have the control but not in the right spots to hurt them in the first half, a little better in the first minutes of the second half. United have been an incredible transitional team, defend against us deep, with Garnacho and the pace they have. They link inside, they know perfectly what they have to do. But we take the point, I'd prefer to win but we are there," Guardiola said.

Manchester United will now turn their focus to the Europa League, where they will take on Lyon in the first leg of their quarter-final tie on Thursday.

