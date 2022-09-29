"Neither of them have trained this week" - Journalist claims 2 Manchester United forwards are 'very doubtful' for derby against Man City

Journalist Paul Hirst (via UtdReport) has claimed that Manchester United forwards Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial are doubtful to face Manchester City on October 2.

The Manchester derby takes place on Sunday with the Red Devils looking to continue their winning streak.

Manchester United are fifth, having won four league games on the trot but are up against an unbeaten City side who sit second.

Erik ten Hag's side look likely to have to do without two of their forwards, with Rashford and Martial deemed 'very doubtful' for the derby.

The attackers have reportedly not trained ahead of the clash at the Etihad Stadium.

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews "It's obvious (he can)."



Erik ten Hag has backed Marcus Rashford to make England's World Cup squad despite the forward being set to miss upcoming games due to injury.

Rashford picked up a hamstring injury in Manchester United's 3-1 victory over Arsenal on September 4.

The English striker scored a double in that win and has been vital for Ten Hag at the start of the season.

Meanwhile, Martial has been out with an achilles injury which has seen him play just one game this campaign.

The duo's likely absence will come as a massive blow to Ten Hag who will seemingly have to call upon the out-of-form Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portuguese has faltered for both club and country this season, bagging just a penalty in eight appearances for the Red Devils.

He struggled on international duty with Portugal this past week in UEFA Nations League action and there have been calls for the forward to be dropped by Fernando Santos.

Ten Hag did drop Ronaldo in each of United's last four league outings, which saw them win all of those fixtures.

Manchester United manager Ten Hag given a headache ahead of derby clash

The attacking duo set to miss the derby

Many had expected Rashford to make Sunday's game against City, as he sat out Manchester United's UEFA Europa League fixtures with Real Sociedad and FC Sheriff.

The forward was also not called up by Gareth Southgate for England's UEFA Nations League fixtures against Italy and Germany.

The expectation was that Rashford would rehabilitate his hamstring problem and look to make the derby.

His impressive start to the campaign has seen him become one of the first names on Ten Hag's teamsheet and his absence will be felt.

Ste Howson @MrStephenHowson



Rashford & Martial are MAJOR doubts for the Manchester derby on the weekend!



Leaving



youtu.be/UIQyvsluedA BREAKINGRashford & Martial are MAJOR doubts for the Manchester derby on the weekend!Leaving #MUFC extremely light up top, let's discuss the impact this could have on the biggest game of the season so far... 🚨 BREAKING 🚨 Rashford & Martial are MAJOR doubts for the Manchester derby on the weekend!Leaving #MUFC extremely light up top, let's discuss the impact this could have on the biggest game of the season so far... 👇 youtu.be/UIQyvsluedA https://t.co/gJparx6IEk

Meanwhile, Martial's injury issues are now a persistent problem and there seems to be no positive news for the Frenchman.

It will be intriguing to see how Ronaldo fares against City should he be picked by Ten Hag.

The legendary forward has the perfect opportunity to silence his critics who have slammed the Portuguese over his recent performances.

